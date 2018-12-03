DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Struggle for rights to continue, says Achakzai

Saleem ShahidUpdated December 03, 2018

Email

QUETTA: Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai speaks at a public meeting organised to mark the 45th death anniversary of Khan Abdul Samad Khan Achakzai on Sunday.—PPI
QUETTA: Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai speaks at a public meeting organised to mark the 45th death anniversary of Khan Abdul Samad Khan Achakzai on Sunday.—PPI

QUETTA: Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chairman Meh­mood Khan Achakzai has said that his party will continue its peaceful struggle for protection of people’s constitutional and dem­­­ocratic rights.

Speaking at a public meeting held here on Sunday to commemorate the 45th death anniversary of Khan Abdul Samad Khan Achakzai, he said: “This is our country and our loyalty is to a federal and democratic Pakistan where equal rights of every nationality, ethnicity and minority are guaranteed by the constitution which the state should hold sacrosanct and supreme.”

Senior PkMAP leaders Ayaz Khan Jogezai, Abdur Rauf Lala, Senator Usman Kakar, Obaibullah Babit, Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal and Nasrullah Zerey also spoke on the occasion.

They paid tribute to the late Samad Khan Achakzai and underlined the need to follow in his footsteps and political and ideological philosophy.

Asserts PkMAP’s loyalty is to a democratic Pakistan where equal rights to all are guaranteed

Mr Achakzai said he believed in non-violence and peaceful struggle. He said Pakistan needed to be a genuinely democratic federation where people enjoyed constitutional guarantee of their fundamental, political, economic and cultural rights. He said the establishment had no right to interfere in politics.

The PkMAP chief called for convening a multi-party conference to take stock of the political and economic situation.

He expressed concern over the ongoing violence and alleged violation of rights, particularly in the Pakhtun belt.

“Pakhtuns are not terrorists. We should erase such stereotypes and concocted images,” he said, adding that “Pakhtuns love their land”.

He said in order to establish peace in Afghanistan, its sovereignty should be respected by all the powers involved.

“Conducive environment needed to be created to enable the Afghans to bring peace to their country,” he suggested.

Senator Usman Kakar criticised the government for its lack of democratic credentials and inefficiencies.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Other wonders

Other wonders

Events of dizzying excitement are taking place such as the newest Mars landing.

Editorial

Updated December 03, 2018

Interest rate hike

THE markets were undoubtedly taken aback on Friday when the State Bank announced a hike of 150 basis points in the...
December 03, 2018

Insensitive police force

IN a shocking development on Friday, police in Lahore lost every sense of propriety as they showed to the media...
December 02, 2018

Renegotiating LNG

PETROLEUM Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan needs to understand that a hornet’s nest is stirred up every time the...
December 02, 2018

Acreage unknown

ONLY those with an absolute belief in the power of money and connections — and the impunity that goes with it —...
December 02, 2018

Kasur’s tragedy

SOMETHING is rotten in Kasur. A stone’s throw from Takht-i-Lahore, and once better known for being the burial...