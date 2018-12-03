Nawaz, relatives meet Shahbaz at NAB office

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, along with some members of his family, on Sunday met his brother and leader of opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office, where the latter has been detained.

NAB authorities had allowed the PML-N supremo and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, Mr Shahbaz’s wife Nusrat, son Hamza Shahbaz and other family members to meet him.

Nawaz and Shahbaz discussed current political situation in the country and the former took the latter into confidence over contacting opposition parties.

Tehmina expresses concern over her husband’s health and bureau’s delay in forming medical board

Sources said after other family members left, Mr Hamza remained with his father and held a one-on-one meeting.

Earlier, Mr Shahbaz’s second wife — Tehmina Durrani — also met him. She later expressed concern through her Twitter account over the health of her husband and questioned delay on the part of NAB in setting up a medical board for his medical tests.

“My visit 2 @CMShehbaz today disturbed me. As he is a cancer survivor, pet scans; blood tests were regularly conducted by his Dr in Lon[don]. The tests taken in islmbd showed some abnormal signs. A board of Drs was to be constituted to check them. That has still not happened. WHY?”

Mr Shahbaz had been shifted to a ventilated room at NAB’s Thokar Niaz Baig building as recommended by doctors in his medical reports.

The reports indicate that the opposition leader is suffering from kidney infection, has lymph nodes in his chest and there are chances of the recurrence of cancer.

The CT (computed tomography) scan report of the former chief minister of Punjab also shows a number of problems and his medical fitness certificate suggests more doctors, including an oncologist and a urologist, should be taken on the medical board taking care of his health.

Mr Shahbaz has been in NAB’s custody in the Ashiyana Housing corruption case since Oct 5.

