Stone crushing a major threat to Jhelum bed, Mangla Dam: DC

GUJRAT: The Jhelum deputy commissioner (DC) has declared the functioning of stone crushing machines a major threat to the Jhelum river bed as well as Mangla Dam since the machines operate below the level of the river bed.

DC Saif Anwar Jappa said this during a visit to the stone crushing sites mainly located in Dina tehsil. He vowed to write to the mines and Water and Power Development Authority secretaries to take notice of the crushing machines.

Eight stone crushing machines have been functional in Jhelum district that, according to the DC, were causing damage to the environment and natural resources. Due to these machines, the flow in Jhelum river as well as in the Mangla Dam could be hampered.

The DC claimed that standard operating procedures were being flouted by the operators of the crushing machines. He constituted a special committee to monitor the issue and punish those who violated the safety features of the Mangla Dam. He said he would recommend immediate closure of the crushing units to the higher authorities to save the environment and natural resources of the area.

PETROL SALE: The local administration has banned the sale of petrol to underage drivers and those who do not wear helmets from Dec 6.

The ban has been imposed by the Jhelum DC who conveyed the policy during a meeting with the owners and management of petrol pumps of the district. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Bilal Feroze Joiya, assistant commissioners of Dina, Sohawa and the Road Transport Authority secretary.

According to the administration officials, only the motorcyclists and rickshaw drivers aged above 18 years as well as those wearing helmets would be sold petrol. They added that the sale of petrol in plastic bottles was also prohibited.

The petrol pump managements have been asked to display the orders on their premises.

Meanwhile, petrol station owners have also been warned that the pumps operating without a No-Objection Certificate would be dealt with sternly, as there were reports that some petrol pumps were working without fulfilling requirements and possessing relevant documents.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2018