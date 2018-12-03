FIA opens immigration office in Kartarpur

GUJRANWALA: The Federal Investigation Agency opens an immigration office in Kartarpur to facilitate Sikh pilgrims. — Dawn

GUJRANWALA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has established an immigration office at Kartarpur border in Narowal.

FIA Deputy Director Mufakhar Adeel told Dawn that Gurdwara Darbar Sahib was located close to the Kartarpur border. He said since the border crossing could be an easy target for terrorists, human traffickers and drug dealers, a strong mechanism was required to keep the situation under control on both sides of the border.

He said FIA officers would play the role of boarding officers and check the documents of pilgrims and identify them through biometric technology. He said Sikh pilgrims having visa would be allowed to enter the city while pilgrims with permits would be given access to Gurudwara only.

PROTEST: A number of people along with family of a youngster who was burnt to death protested over police failure in arresting accused.

Father of deceased Sakhawat told reporters that his son Sanwal (25) met Afifa (30) on social media. The woman promised to marry him but dropped the proposal after some time. He said when Sanwal went to meet her she along with her sister Imrana, Afifa’s brother-in-law Qaiser and brother Faisal manhandled him and set him to fire.

