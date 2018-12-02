20-year audit of KPT, Port Qasim land allotment will be conducted, says minister

Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi on Sunday announced that a 20-year audit of the allotment of land of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Port Qasim would be conducted.

The minister said that it wasn't possible to fix Karachi without mending the affairs of KPT first, therefore he was conducting an audit of the organisation.

Talking to media persons after a conference of World Federation of Khoja community, the minister said, "70 years' mess could not be cleaned in 100 days."

Zaidi told the business community that steps were being taken to improve the environment for doing business in the country.

Moreover, the federation presented a cheque worth Rs.10 million for the dams fund.

In September, an accountability court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Muttahida Qaumi Move­ment leader Babar Ghauri in a reference pertaining to Rs2.8 billion corruption in the KPT.