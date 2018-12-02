DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

US airstrike kills key Taliban leader in Afghanistan

AFP | APDecember 02, 2018

Email

Taliban militants are seen in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan. —Reuters/File
Taliban militants are seen in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan. —Reuters/File

A senior Taliban military commander has been killed in a US airstrike in Afghanistan, officials said on Sunday.

Abdul Manan, who was the Taliban's 'shadow governor' in the southern Helmand province, died of wounds sustained during an airstrike late on Saturday said Omar Zwak, a spokesman for the official governor of the province.

Manan's death was also confirmed by the Taliban who in a statement described it as a “big loss” for the group but vowed that it will not affect their military operations.

Helmand — the region that supplies the largest share of Afghanistan's opium crop — has been the scene of bitter fighting for years with 10 out of 14 districts of the province either controlled or contested by the Taliban.

As a senior Taliban leader, Abdul Manan had led the insurgency group's expansion as it expanded control over the opium-rich province in recent years.

Afghan interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said Manan was the militants' top military leader in southern Afghanistan and his death was a major blow to the Taliban.

“His death will lower the morale of the enemy, and result in (the) improvement of security in Helmand and other southern provinces,” Najib Danish told AFP.

Danish said that 32 other Taliban fighters were also killed in the airstrike.

A US force spokesman in Afghanistan confirmed the airstrike had killed the Taliban shadow governor.

“The Taliban should consider intensifying peace talks, not the fight. They're going to have trouble intensifying the fight when their fighters and leaders are under constant assault,” Col Dave Butler said in a statement.

Abdul Manan was on the blacklist unveiled mid-October by the Riyadh-based Terrorist Financing Targeting Center (TFTC), which imposed financial sanctions on nine individuals, including six Taliban members.

The killing of the Taliban military leader comes despite increased efforts by the Afghan government and its Western backers to put an end to the 17-year war.

US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad recently expressed hopes that a peace deal to end the war could be struck before the Afghan presidential election, scheduled for April.

At an international conference on Afghanistan in Geneva last Monday, Afghan president Ashraf Ghani said a 12-person negotiating team has been prepared for peace talks.

But the Taliban have rejected Ghani's overtures, calling the government in Kabul “impotent” and a “waste of time”.

10 civilians killed

At least ten civilians were killed following an airstrike in the eastern Paktia province bordering Pakistan, Afghan officials said on Sunday.

Shausta Jan Ahady, a former provincial council member, said that women and children were among those killed in the strike carried out a day earlier. He said local residents displayed the bodies and protested on Sunday.

Provincial government spokesman Abdullah Hsrat said the airstrike killed four insurgents and that an investigation has been launched into the allegations of civilian casualties.

“We are aware of the reports of civilian casualties, but can't confirm it right now, as an investigation is ongoing,” said Hsrat.

Ahady said the area is under Taliban's control and so exact information is difficult to obtain.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

TLP’s political future

TLP’s political future

Some party insiders claim that both Qadri and Rizvi consider themselves to be the real architects of the TLP.

Editorial

December 02, 2018

Renegotiating LNG

PETROLEUM Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan needs to understand that a hornet’s nest is stirred up every time the...
December 02, 2018

Acreage unknown

ONLY those with an absolute belief in the power of money and connections — and the impunity that goes with it —...
December 02, 2018

Kasur’s tragedy

SOMETHING is rotten in Kasur. A stone’s throw from Takht-i-Lahore, and once better known for being the burial...
Updated December 01, 2018

Market volatility concerns

The mixed signals and the inability of the govt to decide firmly on a road forward are at the heart of the problem.
December 01, 2018

World AIDS Day

TODAY marks World AIDS Day. The scientific community’s understanding of the virus has come a long way since the...