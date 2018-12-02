DAWN.COM

PIA launches 2nd flight from Islamabad to Doha

Dawn.comDecember 02, 2018

Around 150 passengers flew from Islamabad to Doha in PK-287, says press release.
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has launched a second flight from Islamabad to Doha, the national flag carrier said in a press release on Sunday.

According to the statement, around 150 passengers flew to Doha via flight PK-287 at 1pm today.

PIA said that the launch of the new Islamabad-Doha route was "warmly welcomed by the general public, especially the business community".

Qatar's policy allows Pakistani nationals to obtain a 30-day visa on arrival.

PIA Chief Executive Officer Arshad Malik congratulated the employees and lauded their "efforts towards revival and progress" of the national airline.

He said that PIA had received "encouraging feedback" and announced that the airline would soon launch flights on the Lahore-Bangkok and Sialkot-Barcelona routes.

The airline is looking to expand its business and is working towards its rebranding. Last month, the PIA had recommenced flights to Muscat and Sharjah from Lahore and Sialkot respectively.

