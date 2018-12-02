DAWN.COM

Zardari 'doubtful' of PTI government completing its term

Dawn.comUpdated December 02, 2018

PPP's Asif Ali Zardari addresses a rally in Sadiqabad. — DawnNewsTV
Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday cast doubts over the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government completing its term, saying: "I can't see this captain [Imran Khan] being able to manage [this government] for long."

In today's world, Zardari said, a government that did not deliver has to step down. "He [Prime Minister Khan] will not be able to manage the economy, nor will he be able to hold up to the false commitments he made," said Zardari while addressing a PPP rally in Sadiqabad.

The PPP co-chairperson also criticised the premier for the latter's statement on taking 'U-turns'.

Last month, the prime minister had said that Adolf Hitler and Napolean Bonaparte failed because they "they did not change their strategies according to the situation". "Why doesn't history remember Hitler and Napolean as heroes?" asked the PPP co-chairperson. "Because it was not just a matter of one war. Hitler led to the murder of 55 million people [...] the blood of so many humans was shed. [Imran Khan] should think about this, value human beings."

Zardari said that the prime minister had read "a couple of books but could not understand a thing".

'Give rights to provinces'

He demanded the government fulfil its promise of creation of a South Punjab province.

"You [PTI] stole our slogan [of creation of South Punjab province]," Zardari claimed. "We said great, you take this step, someone should. Now they don't have the courage.

"Why don't they announce [a separate province]? Why don't they divide Punjab's budget? But they never intended to [act on their promise]. They don't have any understanding of politics."

The former president declared that his party alone had given rights to the provinces and pulled the country out of the crises it faced during Pervez Musharraf's government. Zardari promised that if the PPP came to power again, it would ensure that the provinces, which produce gas and water, received royalties.

He said that the PPP government "held no political prisoners, nor did it think of holding anyone accountable".

