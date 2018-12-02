DAWN.COM

Couple in Sargodha taken into custody over suspicion of killing daughter on 'faith healer's suggestion'

Saif KhanDecember 02, 2018

Sargodha police took a man and his second wife into custody after they allegedly killed their infant daughter amid fears of 'jinn possession'. ─ DawnNewsTV
Sargodha police took into custody a husband and his second wife on Sunday after they allegedly slit the man's one-and-a-half-year-old daughter's throat on the "suggestion of a faith healer".

Deputy Superintendent Police Usman said a faith healer had allegedly suggested to the man and his wife that their daughter was possessed, and if they wished to improve their circumstances, they would have to kill her to dispel the evil spirits.

The man told police that his daughter was possessed by jinns and would make strange sounds that scared her stepmother. He further alleged that the jinns had taken hold of his daughter overnight and slit her throat, according to police.

The parents took their daughter's body to District Headquarters Teaching Hospital Sargodha, where hospital staff were alerted by their erratic and suspicious behaviour and called the police. They also found that the infant had old cuts along her arms.

Police reached the hospital and took the couple into custody. An investigation into the infant's death is underway.

VIOLENCE AGAINST CHILDREN
Pakistan

Comments (6)

bhaRAT©
Dec 02, 2018 04:55pm

Get that faith healer too before he destroys more lives!

M.Saeed
Dec 02, 2018 04:58pm

Height of ignorance. How can a child of 18 months even understand what is Jinn? Moreover, more regrettable is the fact that the real culprit, the so called faith healer, has not even been apprehended by the police and left alone to do more harm.

Adil Jadoon
Dec 02, 2018 05:02pm

Sick people

AB
Dec 02, 2018 05:27pm

These fake faith healers should be rounded up from across the country and put behind bars.

Rabia
Dec 02, 2018 05:31pm

how about the faith healer? shouldn't he be in custody for incitement to murder?

Sanity
Dec 02, 2018 05:31pm

Please arrest this stupid so called faith healer as well and give them all exemplary punishment.

