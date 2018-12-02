DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

China to provide 'multiple forms of bailout packages' to Pakistan: official

Dawn.comDecember 02, 2018

Email

Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin says China is investing in multiple sections to "boost Pakistan's economy". — Photo courtesy: Geo News
Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin says China is investing in multiple sections to "boost Pakistan's economy". — Photo courtesy: Geo News

In order to "boost Pakistan's economy", Beijing is investing in multiple sectors and launching business ventures instead of providing loans, Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin said in an interview to Geo News.

The interview — published on Sunday — was held in Lahore a few days after an attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi was foiled by the police.

Dingbin said that during Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent trip to China, the two neighbours had signed 15 new agreements which will lead to increased cooperation in politics and the financial sector and will also improve cultural ties.

"Instead of hard cash, China plans to eventually provide multiple forms of bailout packages [to Pakistan] in the shape of phenomenal investments in fresh projects," he said, adding that the investments will help Pakistan "overcome its financial crunch".

He further said that the new ventures that were being launched would broaden the scope of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Chinese consul general claimed that China would "never leave Pakistan in a lurch" and will provide "maximum resources" to ensure that the latter can strengthen its wavering economy.

In response to a question about Pakistan's crippling debts, Dingbin insisted that CPEC did not contribute to "Pakistan's debt burden".

He said that only four of the 22 projects launched under CPEC provided concessional loans, while the rest were investment-based and would strengthen Pakistan's economy.

Chinese consulate attack

Dingbin said that following the attack on the consulate in Karachi, security around the Lahore consulate's building had been increased. He said that a two-tier security mechanism had been developed in coordination with law enforcement agencies and the Punjab government.

Praising the bravery of the policemen who were martyred while holding off the attackers in Karachi, Dingbin said that his country's diplomats were considering setting up permanent donation fund, that would not only provide aid to the families of the martyred policemen, but also help the "deserving people of Pakistan".

Peng Zhengwu, the deputy consul general, who was also present during the interview, praised the bravery of the policemen who were martyred while engaging the attackers, and donated 1,000 RMB (yuan), while Dingbin gave 2,000 RMB.

CPEC PROJECTS, PAK CHINA TIES
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

TLP’s political future

TLP’s political future

Some party insiders claim that both Qadri and Rizvi consider themselves to be the real architects of the TLP.

Editorial

December 02, 2018

Renegotiating LNG

PETROLEUM Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan needs to understand that a hornet’s nest is stirred up every time the...
December 02, 2018

Acreage unknown

ONLY those with an absolute belief in the power of money and connections — and the impunity that goes with it —...
December 02, 2018

Kasur’s tragedy

SOMETHING is rotten in Kasur. A stone’s throw from Takht-i-Lahore, and once better known for being the burial...
Updated December 01, 2018

Market volatility concerns

The mixed signals and the inability of the govt to decide firmly on a road forward are at the heart of the problem.
December 01, 2018

World AIDS Day

TODAY marks World AIDS Day. The scientific community’s understanding of the virus has come a long way since the...