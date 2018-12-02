DAWN.COM

Shahbaz shifted to ‘airy’ room for medical reasons

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated December 02, 2018

Shahbaz Sharif has been shifted to a ventilated room at the NAB Lahore office. ─ AFP/File
LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau, Lahore, has reportedly shifted PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif to a ventilated room in the light of his medical reports.

An official told Dawn on Saturday that Mr Sharif had been shifted to a ventilated room at the NAB Thokar Niaz Baig building in the light of his medical reports.

According to medical reports, leader of the opposition in the National Assembly is suffering from kidney infection, has lymph node in his chest and there are chances of the recurrence of cancer.

The CT (computed tomography) scan report of the former chief minister shows a number of problems and his medical fitness certificate suggests more doctors, including an oncologist and an urologist, on the medical board taking care of his health.

Meanwhile, NAB reportedly has allowed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to meet his younger brother on Sunday (today) at the bureau’s Lahore office.

Shahbaz Sharif has been in NAB’s custody since Oct 5 in Ashiana Housing corruption case.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2018

fairplay
Dec 02, 2018 12:34pm

normal for a man his age, the medical excuse travel case buildup started

Recommend 0
Rick
Dec 02, 2018 12:38pm

These guys are inly well when in powrr.

Recommend 0
Misba
Dec 02, 2018 12:55pm

If you are well enough to steal​, you are well enough to face the consequences.

Recommend 0

