Separate track for motorcyclists on Karachi's Sharea Faisal launched

Police authorities on Saturday announced the launch of a separate lane for motorcyclists on the arterial Sharea Faisal road in Karachi.

“A separate ‘yellow lane’ has been launched for motorbikes on Sharea Faisal from Saturday (today),” said Additional IG Karachi Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh.

Talking to reporters, the Karachi police chief said it would be mandatory for all bike-riders to wear helmets while an awareness campaign to this effect will also be launched.

"This is the first time that a separate track is being made for motorbikes alongside main corridor of the city. This being a model project, other major corridors will also be provided with such tracks for motorbike users," Mayor Wasim Akhtar had said last month. The track will cover the entire distance from Malir Halt to Metropole Hotel, he added.

AIG Shaikh revealed that efforts were underway to set up a separate lane for heavy vehicles on Mai Kolachi road as well.

Separately, DIG Traffic Karachi Javed Ali Mahar in a meeting with the ‘traffic enforcement unit’ of Sharea Faisal directed police officers to ensure that all motorcyclists ride their two-wheelers in the separate lane while wearing helmets. People travelling in cars must wear seat belts as well, said a spokesperson for the traffic police.

‘Three model roads’

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has directed the Karachi police chief to turn Sharea Faisal, Abdullah Haroon Road (between Metropole signal and Do Talwar roundabout) and I.I. Chundrigar Road into "model roads" with zero tolerance for violation of traffic rules.

The provincial police chief through a letter has also asked AIG Shaikh to persuade owners of petrol pumps located within the limits of these model roads to ensure that "no fuel is sold to any motorcyclist not wearing a helmet".