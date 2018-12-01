DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Separate track for motorcyclists on Karachi's Sharea Faisal launched

Imtiaz AliUpdated December 01, 2018

Email

A view of the separate lane set up for bike-riders along Sharea Faisal. — Photo: Karachi police
A view of the separate lane set up for bike-riders along Sharea Faisal. — Photo: Karachi police

Police authorities on Saturday announced the launch of a separate lane for motorcyclists on the arterial Sharea Faisal road in Karachi.

“A separate ‘yellow lane’ has been launched for motorbikes on Sharea Faisal from Saturday (today),” said Additional IG Karachi Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh.

Talking to reporters, the Karachi police chief said it would be mandatory for all bike-riders to wear helmets while an awareness campaign to this effect will also be launched.

"This is the first time that a separate track is being made for motorbikes alongside main corridor of the city. This being a model project, other major corridors will also be provided with such tracks for motorbike users," Mayor Wasim Akhtar had said last month. The track will cover the entire distance from Malir Halt to Metropole Hotel, he added.

AIG Shaikh revealed that efforts were underway to set up a separate lane for heavy vehicles on Mai Kolachi road as well.

Separately, DIG Traffic Karachi Javed Ali Mahar in a meeting with the ‘traffic enforcement unit’ of Sharea Faisal directed police officers to ensure that all motorcyclists ride their two-wheelers in the separate lane while wearing helmets. People travelling in cars must wear seat belts as well, said a spokesperson for the traffic police.

‘Three model roads’

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has directed the Karachi police chief to turn Sharea Faisal, Abdullah Haroon Road (between Metropole signal and Do Talwar roundabout) and I.I. Chundrigar Road into "model roads" with zero tolerance for violation of traffic rules.

The provincial police chief through a letter has also asked AIG Shaikh to persuade owners of petrol pumps located within the limits of these model roads to ensure that "no fuel is sold to any motorcyclist not wearing a helmet".

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)

1000 characters
Waqar
Dec 01, 2018 09:31pm

A brilliant initiative by Sindh Government. Let's hope the implementation is ensured

Recommend 0
ALI
Dec 01, 2018 09:34pm

Still have doubt on its implementation

Recommend 0
Asfand
Dec 01, 2018 09:49pm

Wonderful action and adherence must be enforced . Kudos to the Police department

Recommend 0
Bitter truth
Dec 01, 2018 09:49pm

This time Sindh Govt performing better keep it up.

Recommend 0
Akbar
Dec 01, 2018 09:50pm

this will not change the mindset of the people, we will still see other vehicles in this lane, this is like 15 minutes of fame.

Recommend 0
javed Qamer Engineer Washington DC
Dec 01, 2018 09:57pm

Finally Pakistan is showing signs of improvement. Keep up the good work.

Recommend 0
A shah
Dec 01, 2018 10:01pm

It’s not even half a mile long

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Dec 01, 2018 10:07pm

Great news. PMIK delivering all his promises

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 01, 2018 10:19pm

Great move by the authorities to earmark and dedicate a separate "bike only" lane as a pioneering model and benchmark on Shahrah-e-Faisal, the main artery of roads in Karachi, the biggest and historic city of Karachi, Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Well done and keep it up. Maybe, others could follow suit.

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Dec 01, 2018 10:25pm

Two things can be implemented without any difficulty.1)Any motorcyclist without helmet,the motorcycle to be confiscated till the owner return back with helmet.2)No petrol to motorcyclist without helmet.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Dec 01, 2018 10:33pm

It is undoubtedly a good move by Sind police. Now time is to make sure that these two wheeler stay within their boundaries. And if anyone found violating shall be prosecuted.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated December 01, 2018

Market volatility concerns

The mixed signals and the inability of the govt to decide firmly on a road forward are at the heart of the problem.
December 01, 2018

World AIDS Day

TODAY marks World AIDS Day. The scientific community’s understanding of the virus has come a long way since the...
Updated November 30, 2018

After 100 days...

The continuation of a bruising style of politics has brought PTI rulers in conflict with the opposition in parliament.
Updated November 30, 2018

Shameful numbers

The ruling elite in Pakistan, more so than elsewhere, is shamefully, even criminally, neglectful of its people.
November 30, 2018

South Punjab province

FOR decades, there has been talk, but now the timing appears right to move towards the creation of a South Punjab...