DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

TLP leader Khadim Hussain Rizvi booked under treason, terrorism charges: information minister

Dawn.comUpdated December 01, 2018

Email

TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi was taken into protective custody last week in Lahore. — File photo
TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi was taken into protective custody last week in Lahore. — File photo

Information minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday announced that Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi has been booked under treason and terrorism charges at Lahore's Civil Lines police station.

The minister was briefing the media regarding last week's countrywide crackdown against TLP leaders and workers at a press conference in Islamabad.

Information minister Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
Information minister Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV

Pir Afzal Qadri, another top leader of the religiopolitical party, has been booked under treason and terrorism charges in Gujrat, Inayatul Haq Shah has been booked under treason and anti-terrorism laws in Rawalpindi and Hafiz Farooqul Hassan also been booked under similar charges, Chaudhry announced.

On November 23, Rizvi was taken into "protective custody" by police from Lahore as law enforcement agencies launched a massive crackdown against workers of TLP and Tehreek-i-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA).

Chaudhry revealed that a total of 2,899 people were taken into protective custody from across Punjab while 139 persons from Sindh and 126 from Islamabad were also taken into custody.

He said the government would allow protests that protect the rights of people but that "the state will not remain silent on a protest that violates the rights of people and is beyond the ambit of the Constitution and law."

The TLP through its protests — starting with its 20-day sit-in at Faizabad interchange in November last year — caused harm to people's lives and properties despite government efforts to convince the party to protest peacefully, the minister said.

Last week's crackdown against TLP had come ahead of Rizvi's call to party members to observe martyrs’ day on November 25. He had asked workers and supporters to gather at Faizabad in the federal capital — the same venue where the party had staged a weeks-long sit-in last year that had virtually paralysed the federal capital and led to several people losing their lives.

Rizvi and his fellow party leaders are accused of staging violent protests, passing incendiary remarks against the judiciary and the prime minister as well as provoking the military to stage a mutiny — all in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's acquittal of Aasia Bibi in a blasphemy case.

More to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (39)

1000 characters
Shahzad
Dec 01, 2018 05:25pm

Excellent news. This would show all the people in the country that they can't do whatever they want on the name of religion.

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Dec 01, 2018 05:26pm

Great news. Master planner PMIK. Best PM ever

Recommend 0
Teuvo
Dec 01, 2018 05:28pm

Welldone...these kind of evil people should not be out. Spreading hate.

Recommend 0
emu
Dec 01, 2018 05:30pm

Bravo, well done.

Recommend 0
Khurram
Dec 01, 2018 05:36pm

Good news for a change.

Recommend 0
Orakzai
Dec 01, 2018 05:39pm

Right decision by the court.

Recommend 0
Afzal Nadir
Dec 01, 2018 05:40pm

no any person or group of persons should be allowed to take law in hand.. Khadim Rizvi and his group wanted to paralyze the country in the name of religion like Altaf Hussain and MQM used to do in Karachi...We can not afford terrified environment any more...

Recommend 0
fairplay
Dec 01, 2018 05:41pm

great news.

Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 01, 2018 05:42pm

Great news. Lets hope the authorities adhere to the verdict. Let this be the beginning of an end to fanaticism.

Recommend 0
Jo
Dec 01, 2018 05:44pm

About time the state reacted!

Recommend 0
ajmal
Dec 01, 2018 05:47pm

No one is above the constitution of the country

Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Dec 01, 2018 05:47pm

Excellent! For the larger good of the country, TLP leaders must be brought to justice.

Recommend 0
kk
Dec 01, 2018 05:48pm

This man has been blown out of proportion.

Recommend 0
Sarfaraz
Dec 01, 2018 05:49pm

Bravo. This is what Pakistan needs to control people disguised in religion and spreading hatred. Thanks PTI.

Recommend 0
Alamgir Khan
Dec 01, 2018 05:50pm

Great news.

Recommend 0
Syed Waqar Ali
Dec 01, 2018 05:51pm

Khadijah Husain Rizvi had assumed the role of a so-called leader who had liberty to say anything against anybody. He should definitely be brought before justice.

Recommend 0
Last Word
Dec 01, 2018 05:53pm

Wait for the u-turn.

Recommend 0
Ding Dong
Dec 01, 2018 05:53pm

Decision in the right direction

Recommend 0
BhaRAT
Dec 01, 2018 05:54pm

PM Imran khan means business remember his famous quote “Don’t clash with the state”

Recommend 0
Asim
Dec 01, 2018 05:56pm

Great move!

Recommend 0
Sajjad memon
Dec 01, 2018 05:57pm

Good Work

Recommend 0
fakenews
Dec 01, 2018 05:59pm

@Shahzad, get over it for once...it has nothing to do w you!

Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Dec 01, 2018 05:59pm

The best news in recent times.

Recommend 0
Ali
Dec 01, 2018 06:00pm

Bravo ...

Recommend 0
sima
Dec 01, 2018 06:03pm

Great news! Just hope they don't weaken

Recommend 0
Laeeq
Dec 01, 2018 06:03pm

One of the best news from Pakistan. Hope Government will not backtrack. Its time to move forward with Nya Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Deepak.
Dec 01, 2018 06:03pm

Excellent decision. Hope the law takes its course and these criminals are brought to justice. The public should feel confident that no one can take law into their own hands. There is a ray of light at the end of the tunnel.

Recommend 0
BKy
Dec 01, 2018 06:03pm

Good job. Keep it up.

Recommend 0
Amjad Khan
Dec 01, 2018 06:07pm

When will qadri and IK be charged with terrorism for what they did in 2014? State buildings were attacked.

Recommend 0
Shahida
Dec 01, 2018 06:07pm

@Shahzad, Well said

Recommend 0
Mujahid Hussain
Dec 01, 2018 06:08pm

Good nobody is above the law

Recommend 0
Razmataz
Dec 01, 2018 06:09pm

Hahaha Oh my days!!! Justice triumphs

Recommend 0
M.Saeed
Dec 01, 2018 06:10pm

This is a case that should not drag and must be decided and acted upon accordingly in quickest of time possible.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Dec 01, 2018 06:10pm

Good to hear.

Recommend 0
Rohail
Dec 01, 2018 06:13pm

What could be a better news to read during weekend. Rizvi and so-called pir Afzal Qadri needed to serve lifetime imprisonments for incitement and treason charges against establishment and government institutions.

Recommend 0
Fayaz
Dec 01, 2018 06:14pm

Great News!!!!. Make a very straight to all that “No One, No One Above The Law Of The Country “.

Recommend 0
F Khan
Dec 01, 2018 06:18pm

Where I support the action against TLP leaders. I find the same explanation and law FC mentioned can be applied to PTI protest in 2014, it was against the people and the state, to overthrow a legitimate government.

Recommend 0
Nino
Dec 01, 2018 06:18pm

@Last Word,
That now is the great fear !

Recommend 0
Nadeem
Dec 01, 2018 06:18pm

Good news great step by government we’ll don

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated December 01, 2018

Market volatility concerns

The mixed signals and the inability of the govt to decide firmly on a road forward are at the heart of the problem.
December 01, 2018

World AIDS Day

TODAY marks World AIDS Day. The scientific community’s understanding of the virus has come a long way since the...
Updated November 30, 2018

After 100 days...

The continuation of a bruising style of politics has brought PTI rulers in conflict with the opposition in parliament.
Updated November 30, 2018

Shameful numbers

The ruling elite in Pakistan, more so than elsewhere, is shamefully, even criminally, neglectful of its people.
November 30, 2018

South Punjab province

FOR decades, there has been talk, but now the timing appears right to move towards the creation of a South Punjab...