'Negative propaganda by section of Indian media' on Kartarpur corridor dismays FO

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated December 01, 2018

PM Khan, COAS Bajwa and Indian ministers pictured at the groundbreaking of the Kartarpur corridor.—M. Arif / White Star

The Foreign Office on Saturday expressed its disappointment at the "relentless negative propaganda campaign" being "waged by a section of the Indian media against Pakistan" on the Kartarpur Corridor Initiative.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday performed the groundbreaking of the long-awaited corridor connecting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur area of Narowal district to Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Gurdaspur district.

Read: 'A positive step' — What major Indian publications are saying about the Kartarpur corridor opening

The ceremony held to mark the historic event and the speeches delivered there had come under severe criticism in certain sections of the Indian media — much to the "dismay" of the FO.

"We have received overwhelmingly positive response from the Sikh community — not only in India and Pakistan but also from across the globe," the FO said in a statement.

"The Government and people of Pakistan fully share their joy on this historic breakthrough and solemnly affirm that they will make every possible contribution to a befitting celebration of the auspicious occasion of Baba Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary in 2019."

The FO affirmed that it will not be deterred by unwarranted criticism from across the border.

"We are convinced that those seeking to sow negativity around this initiative for partisan purposes or due to their known anti-Pakistan proclivities will not succeed in their designs," it said.

"The Government of Pakistan will continue to do what is right for advancing this noble initiative. We also look forward to working out necessary details and modalities with the Indian side concerning the passage through the Corridor."

The Foreign Office hailed the event as "another moment of hope for the peoples of India and Pakistan" and hoped that "every effort would be made to preserve and take forward the Kartarpur Spirit".

Sha b
Dec 01, 2018 02:17pm

Not negative propaganda...just remembering past experiences.

LM Singh
Dec 01, 2018 02:20pm

Pakistan has won hearts of millions of Sikhs. Please don’t forget that. Few anti humanity circles have political agenda. Please don’t let yourself distracted by them. We love what you are doing to unite our hearts.

CHELFLS
Dec 01, 2018 02:25pm

Make this event as a beginning.

Do more good things.

Gods gifted this world is so beautiful.

All the children of THE almighty be live in peace.

Tame
Dec 01, 2018 02:26pm

Thank you for letting us know that, for a while we thought it did not impact. Trust it will always be like this which ever government comes in India

Mani
Dec 01, 2018 02:28pm

Haters gonna hate.

Kamal
Dec 01, 2018 02:29pm

What about googly?

