DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

South Punjab to get separate development programme from next year: Qureshi

Dawn.comDecember 01, 2018

Email

Qureshi acknowledges that the government will need opposition's help to create a new province. — DawnNewsTV
Qureshi acknowledges that the government will need opposition's help to create a new province. — DawnNewsTV

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday announced that from 2019 a separate development programme will be created for south Punjab to remedy the imbalance of resource allocation in the province.

The minister, during a media talk in Multan, said that "keeping in mind the region's population, backwardness and requirements, it has been decided that from next a year a separate development program be set up."

Referring to the previous as well as the current year's budget, Quereshi said that "most money had gone to other areas and there was an imbalance".

"We want to fix this imbalance," he added, stressing that the planned development was also the wish of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The foreign minister said that turning south Punjab into a province is his party's wish as well as a promise in their manifesto, and while he claimed that progress is being made in this regard, he acknowledged that their plans have encountered some legal hindrances.

Qureshi noted that the PTI alone does not have a majority to make constitutional amendments and needed the support of the opposition.

"They [opposition] also say that there should be a province," he said. "Then come and sit with us."

The foreign minister said that certain decisions have already been taken at the executive level to provide better facilities to the people of south Punjab.

These steps, he said, included the creation of a secretariat in south Punjab so that the problems of employees and citizens could be solved closer to their homes instead of Lahore — the provincial capital.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Adi
Dec 01, 2018 12:55pm

So now central punjab, which generates most resources, will be neglected !

Recommend 0
M.Saeed
Dec 01, 2018 12:57pm

Dividing Punjab is the most irrational thinking. We must learn from examples. Nigeria had 3 provinces before 80's with 3 Governors. But, with the start of civilian rule in 1979, demands started rising for more provinces and today, there are 36 provinces and a federal territory. The demands for new provinces are still growing and every local government wants to become a new province, each with its own governor and the his whole protocols of ministries, cabinets and commissioners(ministers).

Recommend 0
Sahmad
Dec 01, 2018 01:03pm

@Adi, Questions: do you mean South vs rest of Punjab or south vs central Punjab? Secondly is it a fact backed by numbers or just your perception?

Recommend 0
Wali
Dec 01, 2018 01:09pm

So much for the promise of the South Punjab province - all political parties play with the issue to their advantage and have excuses ready when it come doing something about it

Recommend 0
Danish
Dec 01, 2018 01:14pm

Congratulations next chief minister of south punjab will be shah mshoood Quershi

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated December 01, 2018

Market volatility concerns

The mixed signals and the inability of the govt to decide firmly on a road forward are at the heart of the problem.
December 01, 2018

World AIDS Day

TODAY marks World AIDS Day. The scientific community’s understanding of the virus has come a long way since the...
Updated November 30, 2018

After 100 days...

The continuation of a bruising style of politics has brought PTI rulers in conflict with the opposition in parliament.
Updated November 30, 2018

Shameful numbers

The ruling elite in Pakistan, more so than elsewhere, is shamefully, even criminally, neglectful of its people.
November 30, 2018

South Punjab province

FOR decades, there has been talk, but now the timing appears right to move towards the creation of a South Punjab...