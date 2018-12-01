Mansha 'Bomb' case: CJP grants LDA a week to return retrieved land to rightful owner

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday set a one-week deadline for Lahore deputy commissioner to hand over to its rightful owner the land recovered from alleged land grabber Malik Mansha Ali Khokhar — widely known as Mansha 'Bomb'.

Justice Nisar also replaced the civil judge assigned to cases pertaining to overseas Pakistanis on receiving a complaint that the judge was disrespectful towards the plaintiff but politer to Mansha and his counsel.

The top judge issued the orders at Lahore registry while hearing a petition of an overseas Pakistani — Mahmood Ashraf — against police's purported inaction against Mansha, whom he had accused of depriving him of his property.

The chief justice, during the hearing today, berated DIG Operations Waqas Nazir and summoned the provincial police chief as well as the Lahore deputy commissioner.

"Is this the police of Naya (new) Pakistan?" Justice Nisar asked. "Police should have some shame. They are called names and yet they defend thugs."

DIG Nazir argued that it was police which had arrested Mansha Bomb and Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi. He assured the court that the police were following its orders in letter and spirit.

The clarification, however, was not to the satisfaction of the top judge, who summoned "Mansha Bomb, Afzal Khokhar and all those who were trying to influence the case".

"Police are unable to overcome a single Mansha Bomb," Justice Nisar remarked. "You are hand in gloves with gangsters, this is how you ensure the implementation of the law? What is your relationship with Mansha Bomb? Why are you trying to protect him?"

"You will not leave in uniform if proven guilty," the chief justice warned the DIG operations.

The plaintiff complained that Civil Judge Noor Mohammad treats him rudely but is courteous with Mansha Bomb and his counsel. At this, the top judge summoned the civil judge to his chamber and later relieved him of the case.

The chief justice also reprimanded Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi for his force's conduct.

When the top cop claimed that police was doing a "fantastic job", Justice Nisar reminded him that "Mansha Bomb had surrendered in my court".

Meanwhile, Mansha Bomb, on his turn, broke down in the courtroom and pleaded the judge for mercy.

"You did not think about crying when you were grabbing others' land," the chief justice said. "Don't you have the fear of God?"

At one point, the chief justice had also considered summoning Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, noting: "Where is the chief minister? He had claimed with quite an authority that grabbed land would be retrieved."

On Oct 2, 2018, the Lahore administration had launched a grand operation against encroachments, retrieving illegally possessed land, including around 80 kanals possessed by Mansha Bomb in Johar Town worth Rs5 billion.

On Oct 4, 2018, an investigating officer had told the court that Mansha Bomb had gone underground since the Supreme Court ordered a crackdown on land grabbers.

On Oct 15, 2018 Mansha Bomb was taken into custody from the Supreme Court after he had gone there to "surrender" himself.