DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

FBR issues rules for duty on unregistered mobile phones

Mubarak Zeb KhanUpdated December 01, 2018

Email

After payment of taxes, mobile phones — brought in illegally — can be registered with the PTA until Dec 31.— Reuters/File
After payment of taxes, mobile phones — brought in illegally — can be registered with the PTA until Dec 31.— Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued new procedures for regularisation of unregistered mobile devices with payment of duty and taxes to regularise imports of non-commercial mobile phones.

The customs procedures for imports of non-commercial mobile phones will be implemented through a customs notification SRO1455 of 2018 and customs general order 06 of 2018 issued on Friday.

After payment of duty/taxes, mobile phones — brought in illegally through informal channels — can be registered with the Pakistan Telecommunication Auth­ority (PTA) until Dec 31, 2018. However, the payment of penalty was waived on such mobile phones.

The holder of unregistered mobile device will voluntarily approach the nearest collectorate of customs and file declaration along with a copy of IMEI details of the device. The customs officers will first verify the particulars and endorse the stamp on the declaration form and detain the device.

Then the holder will file an application supported with duly stamped declaration form in the PTA for issuance of certification of compliance (CoC). After getting the CoC, the applicant will approach customs authorities for the release of the mobile device.

After adjudication process, customs duty will be assessed on the device which will then be deposited in the National Bank of Pakistan and the phone will be released to the holder.

However, the mobile phone will be confiscated in case of non-issuance of CoC.

It was clarified that after the deadline of Dec 31, no option would be available to regularise illegal mobile devices. All such devices will be liable for seizure/outright confiscation. In addition, all such devices will be permanently blocked through Devices Identi­fication, Registration and Blocking System (DRIBS) by the PTA.

Import through couriers

The FBR has also notified new procedures for import of unregistered mobile devices by individuals through postal service or courier for personal use or gift.

The customs authorities will detain such imported phones and then issue a stamped declaration form to the applicant. The applicant will apply for certification of CoC via PTA portal by submitting documents.

The PTA will issue CoC online in accordance with the applicant’s SoP for release of the detained device and forward a copy to the customs authorities. Upon issuance of CoC from the PTA, the applicant will deposit the customs-assessed leviable duty/taxes and the detained mobile will be released accordingly.

The mobile devices of international passengers will be regularised following declaration of these devices at customs counters established at all international airports through declaration form.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated December 01, 2018

Market volatility concerns

The mixed signals and the inability of the govt to decide firmly on a road forward are at the heart of the problem.
December 01, 2018

World AIDS Day

TODAY marks World AIDS Day. The scientific community’s understanding of the virus has come a long way since the...
December 01, 2018

Has the PPP evolved?

THE PPP could very well have been two or three or more parties. This perception was reinforced recently on the...
Updated November 30, 2018

After 100 days...

The continuation of a bruising style of politics has brought PTI rulers in conflict with the opposition in parliament.
Updated November 30, 2018

Shameful numbers

The ruling elite in Pakistan, more so than elsewhere, is shamefully, even criminally, neglectful of its people.
November 30, 2018

South Punjab province

FOR decades, there has been talk, but now the timing appears right to move towards the creation of a South Punjab...