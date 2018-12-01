DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Sindh governor says he was not aware of exclusion from apex body

Habib Khan GhoriUpdated December 01, 2018

Email

Says it will not augur well if he had been dropped from the apex committee. — DawnNewsTV/File
Says it will not augur well if he had been dropped from the apex committee. — DawnNewsTV/File

KARACHI: As the Sindh government has reconstituted the apex committee, Governor Imran Ismail said on Friday that he was not aware whether the provincial government had dropped his name from the high-level body.

“Although I am in contact with the Sindh government but so far I have not been communicated formally about dropping my name from the apex committee,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the IDEAS defence exhibition here. “Why Sindh government is afraid of us?”

He said that despite differences on certain issues, “we want to go along with the Sindh government”.

He said that it would not augur well if he had been dropped from the apex committee.

Governor Sarwar has invited Karachi builders to Punjab

“What apprehension the Sindh government has with Governor House or the governor,” he asked and said such an attitude would widen the gap and impact measures of confidence building.

Governor was never part of apex committee: Sindh govt

When Dawn contacted Chief Minister House to know why the provincial government had dropped the Sindh governor from the apex committee, a spokesman for the CM said: “The Sindh governor has never been a member of the apex committee.”

He explained that former governor Dr Ishratul Ibad had participated in the meetings of the apex committee on special invitation. After his resignation, his successors, Saeeduzzaman Siddiqui and Mohammad Zubair, never attended any apex committee meeting because they were not members, he added.

He said no governor of any province was a member of the respective committees.

He said that a new notification had been issued because the new government had come into power and previous members who were made part of the committee by name/designation had been changed.

He said during the previous government then ministers Nisar Khuhro and Sharjeel Memon were by name/designation members of the apex committee. Now, they had been replaced with new members — Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Nasir Hussain Shah and Murtaza Wahab, he added.

A Nov 27 notification issued by the services, general administration and coordination department stated: “In suppression of the June 2016 notification, the apex committee of the province of Sindh has been reconstituted with the following composition and TORs to implement the National Action Plan and provincial action plan: chief minister as chairman while senior minister for works & services, minister for parliamentary affairs, adviser to CM on law & information, chief secretary, home secretary, commander V corps, director general of Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, inspector general of police, advocate general, Karachi commissioner, additional IGP of the Counter-Terrorism Department, chief of staff of V Corps, sector commander of the Inter-Services Intelligence, sector commander (202 Survey) and joint director general of the Intelligence Bureau.”

Punjab governor visits Quaid’s mausoleum

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that being the “elder brother” his province is prepared to make every sacrifice for smaller provinces.

However, he said that as far as distribution of resources was concerned the federal government allocated them in consultation with the chief ministers of the provinces.

He was talking to media after laying a wreath and offering fateha at the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on Friday.

He said that the government would honour all its promises. He said the federal government would make every effort to solve the water problem of Sindh and would also solve the long-standing problems of Karachi with its own funds.

“God has given us the opportunity to serve the country by following the footsteps of Quaid-i-Azam. The people had pinned a lot of hopes [on] Prime Minister Imran Khan and may Allah guide him to come to their expectations”, he said.

Later, addressing the members of Association of Builders and Developers (Abad), he invited them to Punjab if they were facing hurdles in Karachi in obtaining no-objection certificates from any utility department.

He also offered them all facilities, including a one-window system for starting construction business.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Kerim
Dec 01, 2018 11:00am

Develop coal mining will be enough to make a budget for Sindh province.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated December 01, 2018

Market volatility concerns

The mixed signals and the inability of the govt to decide firmly on a road forward are at the heart of the problem.
December 01, 2018

World AIDS Day

TODAY marks World AIDS Day. The scientific community’s understanding of the virus has come a long way since the...
December 01, 2018

Has the PPP evolved?

THE PPP could very well have been two or three or more parties. This perception was reinforced recently on the...
Updated November 30, 2018

After 100 days...

The continuation of a bruising style of politics has brought PTI rulers in conflict with the opposition in parliament.
Updated November 30, 2018

Shameful numbers

The ruling elite in Pakistan, more so than elsewhere, is shamefully, even criminally, neglectful of its people.
November 30, 2018

South Punjab province

FOR decades, there has been talk, but now the timing appears right to move towards the creation of a South Punjab...