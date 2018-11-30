DAWN.COM

FIA arrests suspect involved in child pornography from Karachi

Imtiaz AliNovember 30, 2018

The suspect allegedly made pornographic photos and videos of 10 children aged between 10 and 13 years. — File
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday claimed to have arrested a young suspect in Karachi for his alleged involvement in child pornography.

The agency received a complaint from a citizen on November 27 and after conducting an inquiry arrested a suspect from the city's Metroville area. Various pictures and videos related to child pornography were seized from the suspect, according to FIA cybercrime deputy director Abdul Ghaffar.

During the initial probe, it transpired that the suspect had made pornographic photos and videos of 10 children aged between 10 and 13 years, the officer said.

He had made several fake Facebook and Instagram accounts and created virtual WhatsApp groups through which he invited and added underage children.

After creating pornographic videos involving minors, the suspect would use these to blackmail the children and their families into giving him money.

The FIA is further investigating the matter — which it called the "first case of its nature" — to ascertain whether other suspects are also involved in the crime.

NAB arrests SSP Rai Aijaz over charges of Rs700m corruption

In a separate development in Karachi, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested a senior police officer, SSP Rai Aijaz, over charges of causing losses of Rs700 million to the national exchequer.

According to NAB’s spokespersons, the bureau detained “SSP Aijaz from Sharea Faisal area” of the metropolis. He had served as SSP in Nawabshah and Gujrat in Sindh and Punjab, respectively.

During his posting in Gujrat, he was found involved in corruption of over Rs700 million, the NAB official said. SSP Aijaz was arrested from Karachi after Nab Lahore issued an arrest warrant against him. More arrests are also expected in the case.

H
Nov 30, 2018 11:58pm

Put him behind the bars for life!

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Dec 01, 2018 12:04am

Investigate thoroughly and if the allegations are proved correct then punish the culprits several and set an example for others. Don't let them get away!

