'Sell your Bentley cars and pay your employees,' CJP Nisar tells media house owners

Haseeb BhattiUpdated November 30, 2018

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar warns that media house owners will be charged with contempt if they did not pay employees.
Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Friday warned that the apex court will take action against the media houses that have still not paid salaries to their employees, if they did not clear all dues soon.

While hearing a request filed by Tayyab Baloch, the president of Press Association of Supreme Court, Justice Nisar said the court will take action against media houses — that have not paid their employees — under the Revenue Recovery Act and suggested the companies' lawyers to read it.

Pervez Shaukat, who was representing media employees along with Baloch, told the court that the media workers did not have money to pay their children's school fee because they had not received their salaries. He claimed that the media houses had received billions to speak against the judiciary.

The apex court ordered Capital TV to pay their employees by December 5 while Daily Times, Nawai Waqt, The Nation, Bol News, 7 News, Star Asia and Khabrain were given until December 15. Moreover, the ARY group was also ordered to pay two employees whose salaries had been withheld.

Justice Nisar warned that if the media houses failed to comply with the court's order, they will face contempt charges and their owners will be sent to jail.

The chief justice ordered Capital TV to submit the copies of the cheques and an affidavit after paying withheld salaries. When Justice Nisar asked if claims of not receiving salaries were false, the representative of Capital TV said that the workers had "exaggerated the situation".

Daily Times' council told the court that employees had been paid two months' salary and had yet to pay them for two more months.

Justice Nisar ordered the media houses to pay their employees even if they have to "beg or borrow loans".

"Sell your Bentley cars and pay your employees," he told the media house owners.

Comments (9)

Fastrack
Nov 30, 2018 07:58pm

And they highlight everyone's sins. Shameful.

Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Nov 30, 2018 08:26pm

Supreme Court is making Channel owners to pay their unpaid employees. Why this act is restricted only to journalists.

Recommend 0
Saad
Nov 30, 2018 08:48pm

Why they haven't been arrested in the courtroom?

Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Nov 30, 2018 08:58pm

Media houses make tens of billions through intensified advertisements but don’t ready to pay poor employees salaries. Very cruel indeed.

Recommend 0
Malik USA
Nov 30, 2018 09:00pm

Well Done Mr. Justice. Now it seems that there is a law otherwise Media Houses were having own direction and it seems that they are untouchable.

Recommend 0
ali
Nov 30, 2018 09:10pm

Good job sir. If the do not comply with the court orders, they should be sent to jail. That will teach them lesson.

Recommend 0
Newborn
Nov 30, 2018 09:20pm

Just shut down the channels if they are unable to pay.

Recommend 0
Gaur
Nov 30, 2018 09:28pm

So this is how media works in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Kashif
Nov 30, 2018 09:47pm

Love it..."sell your bentley and pay your employees" :)

Recommend 0

Opinion

Editorial

Updated November 30, 2018

After 100 days...

The continuation of a bruising style of politics has brought PTI rulers in conflict with the opposition in parliament.
Updated November 30, 2018

Shameful numbers

The ruling elite in Pakistan, more so than elsewhere, is shamefully, even criminally, neglectful of its people.
November 30, 2018

South Punjab province

FOR decades, there has been talk, but now the timing appears right to move towards the creation of a South Punjab...
November 29, 2018

Gas pricing decision

RECENT decisions made by the government suggest that it is being tempted by the ‘easy’ path forward in a...
November 29, 2018

Helmets for road safety

ON Dec 1, Punjab will move to the next stage in its campaign to ensure motorcyclists travel safely by making it...