DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM Khan lauds launch of vehicle manufacturing plant by JW Forland, hopes for more investments

Dawn.comNovember 30, 2018

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to businessmen at a ceremony arranged for launching project of JW Forland manufacturing plant. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to businessmen at a ceremony arranged for launching project of JW Forland manufacturing plant. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday lauded the establishment of a vehicle manufacturing plant in partnership with the Chinese automobile firm JW Forland.

Addressing a launch ceremony arranged in this regard in Islamabad, the prime minister said $900 million were being invested in the plant that will become "the first car manufacturing plant in the country and will generate thousands of jobs".

"Initially, they will employ 5,000 Pakistanis in their plant which will eventually increase to 45,000," he said.

The premier said the government had asked China to transfer technology so that Pakistan could further develop its industries. He revealed that institutes will be established to train technicians in order to produce specialised labour.

He regretted that manufacturing of products in Pakistan had decreased because the country "kept buying everything from the world and sold nothing".

The prime minister admitted that the country was going through a rough time, but told the nation "not to worry because this is a period of adjustment". He reiterated the need to attract investments in the country and said that many people were interested in investing in Pakistan.

Imran Khan assured that an increase in exports and investments will lead to a decrease in dollar rate.

"The government has focused on encouraging investment, increasing exports, incentivising overseas Pakistanis for sending remittances, and checking money laundering," the premier said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)

1000 characters
Aimal
Nov 30, 2018 05:57pm

Must it all be Chinese only? Does this JW Forland company sell cars in any developed country?

Recommend 0
Shib
Nov 30, 2018 05:57pm

Great News...We need more of this kind of ventures in our country...IK keep up the great work....

Recommend 0
Abdus Salam, FCII
Nov 30, 2018 05:59pm

This is that needs appreciation. Good job.

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 30, 2018 06:03pm

Wish we had started 2 decades ago.

Recommend 0
Khanm
Nov 30, 2018 06:07pm

Buying a car anywhere in the world is cheaper then the one we assemnle in pakistan..even motor cycles are expensives...just a point to note...

Recommend 0
Liberal
Nov 30, 2018 06:07pm

Finally something good to hear

Recommend 0
Moth
Nov 30, 2018 06:14pm

IK rocks. IK concern of buy buy abroad and produce nothing inside the country is the main reason why PK RS is devalued.

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Nov 30, 2018 06:22pm

We need trained manpower and for that we need thousands of polytechnic schools and colleges.The PM must look into technical education.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Nov 30, 2018 06:25pm

congrats to PTI to invite foreign investments. another promise kept.

Recommend 0
Mahmood Ali Sohoo
Nov 30, 2018 06:26pm

We Overseas Pakistani's request honorable PM Imran Khan to allow us to send our personal cars to our immediate family members without paying any customs duty or tax. Those OSP who are sending remittances using banking channels shall be given priority.

Recommend 0
SMI
Nov 30, 2018 06:31pm

An excellent New for the Nation and for the Young Generation !!!

Recommend 0
Husain
Nov 30, 2018 06:54pm

Great intiative from the leadership

Recommend 0
Khan
Nov 30, 2018 07:55pm

Every thing of these veh should be made from local resources with quality and cheap rates for locals.if it capture local market only it will be great success and further sky is the limit.people are fed up of 8 9 lack mehran

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated November 30, 2018

After 100 days...

The continuation of a bruising style of politics has brought PTI rulers in conflict with the opposition in parliament.
Updated November 30, 2018

Shameful numbers

The ruling elite in Pakistan, more so than elsewhere, is shamefully, even criminally, neglectful of its people.
November 30, 2018

South Punjab province

FOR decades, there has been talk, but now the timing appears right to move towards the creation of a South Punjab...
November 29, 2018

Gas pricing decision

RECENT decisions made by the government suggest that it is being tempted by the ‘easy’ path forward in a...
November 29, 2018

Helmets for road safety

ON Dec 1, Punjab will move to the next stage in its campaign to ensure motorcyclists travel safely by making it...