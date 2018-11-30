PM Khan lauds launch of vehicle manufacturing plant by JW Forland, hopes for more investments
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday lauded the establishment of a vehicle manufacturing plant in partnership with the Chinese automobile firm JW Forland.
Addressing a launch ceremony arranged in this regard in Islamabad, the prime minister said $900 million were being invested in the plant that will become "the first car manufacturing plant in the country and will generate thousands of jobs".
"Initially, they will employ 5,000 Pakistanis in their plant which will eventually increase to 45,000," he said.
The premier said the government had asked China to transfer technology so that Pakistan could further develop its industries. He revealed that institutes will be established to train technicians in order to produce specialised labour.
He regretted that manufacturing of products in Pakistan had decreased because the country "kept buying everything from the world and sold nothing".
The prime minister admitted that the country was going through a rough time, but told the nation "not to worry because this is a period of adjustment". He reiterated the need to attract investments in the country and said that many people were interested in investing in Pakistan.
Imran Khan assured that an increase in exports and investments will lead to a decrease in dollar rate.
"The government has focused on encouraging investment, increasing exports, incentivising overseas Pakistanis for sending remittances, and checking money laundering," the premier said.
