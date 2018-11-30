SHC orders Karachi authorities to end 'illegal' commercial use of residential areas
The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday ordered the Karachi authorities to take joint action against the commercial use of land meant for residential properties in the metropolis.
Headed by Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, a two-member bench while hearing a petition against the commercial use of residential areas, ordered the mayor of Karachi, the project director of the Lines Area Development Authority, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and others to present a report within 15 days after taking action on court directives.
During the hearing today, the SBCA lawyer informed the court that ending encroachments did not come within the authority's jurisdiction, to which Justice Khan responded by saying that "these aren't encroachments ... these are illegal constructions".
The lawyer also said that the SBCA could not take action with regards to public land. But the argument did not sit well with the SHC judge, who said: "If illegal work is being done on public land, do the SBCA's hands and feet get cut off?"
Justice Khan verbally directed the institutions to take help from the police to end the illegal constructions, saying "if the police does not do the job, we will provide Rangers, but the constructions should be ended."
The court also expressed displeasure at the lack of implementation of its previous orders on the matter.
The SBCA lawyer said the Lines Area Development Authority has the authority to take act in some areas, but the lawyer for that authority said whenever they try to end the commercial use of residential properties, people start such businesses again.
"Our job is to close shops, not break them," he said.
The petition filed by Advocate Syed Attaullah Shah sought action against the commercial use of residential land, saying people involved in such practices are influential and therefore no organisation takes action against them.
The petitioner said the court orders have not been implemented since 2012 and sought contempt of court proceedings against the parties concerned.
A very good step in the right direction, otherwise what's the point in having a Urban Planning & Development Department in the government?
Either all such orders be rescinded by the courts or, should allow all residential properties to be used on commercial basis, where conveniences to the public so demand. There should be no preferential decision taken on individual cases.
We need to have this enforced all over Pakistan.
I wish to report residential house at 55 Sherpao Bridge colony in Lahore Cantt which is being used by PTI's Abrar as office for Sahara.
Lawyer of the Sindh Builing Control Authority stated before Hon Judge of SHC that SBCA can not take action against constructions and encroachments on public land.Does it mean any government department can carry out construction on government land without approval of plans by DBCA? This is certainly one the reasons for mass land grabbing of government land in Karachi by land mafia and individuals as consequence now there are more Kuchi abadis than planned settlements.This resulted phenomenon rise of population in Karachi. Now in Sindh there more non Sindhi speaking people than Sindhis,government had to manipulate census figures to remain in power. Hon Judges are requested to take notice of this flaw.
SHC should consult town planners and conduct a social study which will clarify that these commercial pockets actually provide an unmistakable benefit for the local community, it provides jobs, it provides an aminity for the locals and this is imperative. This is how cities grow/develop!!