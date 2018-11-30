DAWN.COM

Finance Minister Asad Umar announces Rs2 decrease in petrol, diesel prices

Dawn.comUpdated November 30, 2018

Finance Minister Asad Umar addresses a press conference. ─ DawnNewsTV
Finance Minister Asad Umar announced a Rs2 decrease in the prices of petrol and diesel on Friday.

Umar, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad, explained how fuel prices for consumers are determined. The prices for next month are determined on the basis of the current month's average prices, he said.

"The price is set when the ship [carrying fuel] starts moving from [its point of origin]," he said.

"When we got the recommendations for October, there had been a rise in prices in the international market and the rupee value had fallen. So according to Ogra's calculations there was to be an increase. The prices had just been set at that time. We thought about it a lot, we thought it would be a temporary phenomena, so we shouldn't pass it on immediately. So we didn't increase any prices that month."

"We didn't increase prices for consumers, so we had to decrease the tax rates," he explained.

"Then the month after that, there was an even greater increase. In October, it was $84-85. We thought this would be too much of an increase, so we raised the price only half as much as was recommended and had to decrease the sales tax and petroleum development levy."

"If I compare, the sales tax on diesel in May was 27.5 per cent, while in November it was just 12pc ─ less than half. The 15pc GST on petrol was reduced to 4.5pc. The petroleum levy on diesel was set at Rs6.51 from Rs8 and on petrol from Rs10 to Rs6.15," he added.

"The purpose of doing this was that, since prices were rising, we wanted to reduce the pressure on citizens by decreasing the tax rate. Luckily, the international prices started falling in November."

"We are trying to pass the benefit onto consumers," he said, adding that the government has decided to decrease the prices of petrol by Rs2, diesel by Rs2, kerosene by Rs3, and light-diesel oil (LDO) by Rs5."

After this decrease, the petroleum development levy has more or less returned to its original position of Rs8, and the sales tax is, after this change, 8pc on petrol and 13pc on diesel, he said.

Rupee value

The finance minister also noted the movement in the rupee value in the interbank market today, and said it appeared the dollar had settled at Rs139.

He said he wished to explain "what is happening, who reduces the value of the rupees, why it is happening and what impact it will have on the people and the economy".

He explained that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) sets the currency rate, and defended the decision. He shifted the blame onto the previous government, saying that rupee devaluation was imminent due to the flawed policies of the PML-N regime.

He added that the devaluation was necessary because of a number of reasons, including increased foreign loans, decreased foreign exchange reserves, low exports and artificial cap on the value of dollar.

"Rupee value cannot be controlled forever. Even during the PML-N's tenure, the value of rupee against dollar had reduced by Rs28," he said.

"We artificially increased the value of rupee by purchasing dollars. As a result, we started importing vegetables and we were unable to export surplus sugar and wheat without providing subsidiary," he said.

"The issue of dollar is associated with supply and demand," he said, adding that the former government subsided foreign traders and taxed the locals. The gap between supply and demand of dollar will remain continue till we address the issue of production and foreign investment, he said.

"We had two options, either to continue the old practice of artificially controlling the value of rupee [or to devalue the rupee,]" the finance minister said.

He concluded, "Devaluation is not a good thing to do, it increases inflation but the value devaluation coupled with other policies [being adopted by the PTI-led government] will produce positive results."

He added that the rupee value had not been impacted by bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund.

More details to follow.

Comments (9)

Kash
Nov 30, 2018 02:57pm

Gasoline prices went down worldwide 35% and you are reducing the price by meager Rs.2 wow hats off to you.

Recommend 0
ARSHAD
Nov 30, 2018 02:59pm

good decision

Recommend 0
M.Saeed
Nov 30, 2018 03:03pm

Oil prices have decreased over 25% in world markets while we have only a reduction of about 2%, that too with a lot of favor to the nation. Hope it stays.

Recommend 0
Saood
Nov 30, 2018 03:04pm

But with rupee touching 144 to a dollar.this will be of no use to us as we will pay more on gas and other products.enough of lying to us and playing games with us.when will you start doing some work.stop doing the drama with imf and just take the loan as you are following all the conditions of imf.dont destroy our investments in stock market.enough of it. Its proving to be a mistake that we voted for you.

Recommend 0
Dwaraka nath.
Nov 30, 2018 03:04pm

Though the crude price is reducing, how you cope with a depreciation of PKR?

Recommend 0
YK
Nov 30, 2018 03:06pm

Only Rs 2? The prices of oil are declining from USD 90 to USD 60 and lower. What happened to PTI promising of actualizing the oil prices?

Recommend 0
Vivek
Nov 30, 2018 03:09pm

So Asad has given an indication that fuel prices will go up hereafter when crude oil price increases ??

Recommend 0
Kash
Nov 30, 2018 03:13pm

good news, we also had a drop here in UK

Recommend 0
beiging
Nov 30, 2018 03:25pm

Feul prices globally fell 50%. Pakistani awam gets 2% cut. Orga actually wanted to still increase price. Fire em

Recommend 0

