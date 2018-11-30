US dollar hits all-time high at Rs144 intraday in interbank market
Sudden devaluation of local currency against the US dollar was witnessed in interbank trading on Friday morning as the greenback hit an all-time high of Rs144 during intraday trading.
Sources told DawnNewsTV that the sudden rise of Rs10 in the value of the US dollar is based on the government's commitments to the International Monitory Fund (IMF).
The US dollar, which was being traded at Rs134 yesterday, opened higher at Rs142 on Friday while the local currency further devalued by Rs2 to Rs144 before setting to Rs140 at midday.
Later in the day, Finance Minister Asad Umar addressed the issue and said that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) sets the currency rate.
Defending the decision, he shifted the blame onto the PML-N, saying the devaluation was imminent due to the flawed policies of the previous ruling regime.
He added that the devaluation was necessary because of a number of reasons, including increased foreign loans, decreased foreign exchange reserves, low exports and artificial cap on the value of dollar.
"Rupee value cannot be controlled forever. Even during the PML-N's tenure, the value of rupee against dollar had reduced by Rs28," he said.
"We artificially increased the value of rupee by purchasing dollars. As a result, we started importing vegetables and we were unable to export surplus sugar and wheat without providing subsidiary," he said.
"The issue of dollar is associated with supply and demand," he said, adding that the former government subsided foreign traders and taxed the locals. "The gap between supply and demand of dollar will remain until we address the issue of production and foreign investment."
"We had two options; either to continue the old practice of artificially controlling the value of rupee [or to devalue the rupee]," the finance minister said.
While admitting that devaluation was "not a good thing" as it increases inflation, Umar concluded: "The value devaluation coupled with other policies [being adopted by the PTI-led government] will produce positive results."
Reactions
Zaffar Paracha, General Secretary of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP), told DawnNewsTV that the sudden devaluation of rupee has created a panic in the market. He said that the traders are expecting the open market to open at around Rs143 to Rs144.
He said that the devaluation was expected due to the current dialogues between the government and the IMF. "It seems a continuation of the IMF's condition for a bailout package," he added.
Paracha demanded of the government to properly announce the devaluation to end the panic among currency dealers.
Another analyst Ahsan Mehanti said that the move was unexpected for the interbank market as the country has not yet entered the IMF programme. "Owing to the devaluation of the local currency in the recent past, the government was being expected to discourage the rupee devaluation," he added.
"It is not good news for Pakistan," he said, adding that it will also increase the import bill of the country.
According to Mehanti, the IMF was asking the government to bring rupee value at Rs145 per dollar and the interest rate at 10.5 per cent as a precondition for a bailout package. "It seems that the government is complying with the IMF's demands," he concluded.
Senior analyst Khurram Hussain says it appears to be a controlled event. He said that the SBP might comment on this at the end of the day or while issuing the monetary policy.
He ruled out the possibility of black marketers behind the sudden fall as suggested by PTI leader and federal minister Faisal Vawda.
Dollar rises
It is the first major devaluation strike against the local currency during the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led (PTI) government in the country.
Earlier on Oct 9, 2018, the value of the dollar had shot up by Rs11.70 in the interbank market during trading before closing at Rs133.64. It had closed the previous day at Rs124.27 to the dollar a day earlier.
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had explained the move as reflective of current account dynamics and a demand-supply gap in the foreign exchange market. The top bank had stated that it will continue to closely monitor the situation and "stand ready to intervene" in case of any unwarranted volatility in the foreign exchange market.
During the two months of the caretaker government, the local currency had been devalued to Rs130 per dollar from around Rs102 per dollar. The dollar was traded at Rs130 just before the general elections.
Earlier, in December 2017 and in March 2018, the rupee was devalued, each time by about 5pc, by the central bank.
Comments (125)
Another six of dollar Imran Khan under pressure chances of run out!
Government promise to IMF is that of 173 per Dollar
A Sunami of Inflation on the Way, The Real Tabdili
So the government was cheating with public. They were actually trying to implement IMF conditions ( devaluation of rupee was definitely one of them). Shameful indeed and definitely the nation was not looking for such "Tabdeeli" where poor get poorer and basic necessities become out of the reach of public.
When the exports are low, imports high, besides massive debts, loans, Forex reserves shrinking, currency is likely to fall further, unless strong measures are taken.
100 days progress dollar 144!
1) I Think this is planned as per IMF instructions.
@Shah, yes
Cut off from US Dollar. Is it not possible? Reasons.
It is a fact that Pakistanis have always been living beyond their means.So please cut down your expenses in all respect and cut down the corrupts too.
@Shah, Yes, but due to haphazard eco-policies of whom? You know, they know, I know and we all know who operated the country in an aimless and erratic manner with behind the scenes transfers. Why was inflation low? because there was no deployment of borrowed funds and the annual budget for project development schemes went into bribes, luxury and hundis. Have a nice day. Salams
What an achievement.. Congratulations to selected prime minister..
IMF loan is inevitable?
IK gov stop Rs and and declare $ as a national currency to please IMF all worries will be over.
Time to revert to a fixed exchange rate for the dollar. It's free-float will result in more hikes. It is more a crisis of confidence than a reflection of the state of the economy.
Opening of next '100 days'
PTI might have mid term and long term best plan for the country . But fact of the matter is to reach mid and long term future you have to successfully cross present. Can poor of Pakistan survive present burst of devaluation that will make basic living beyond common man reach?
This damage done by Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.
Good job new government, best performance by devaluing the rupee against the US$ at the rate of half rupee per day in the first hundred days. Never ever had any government performed that bad.
New year will bring it to 155-160 and next year will end at 175 in good scenario and above 200 in bad scenario.
Hats off to PTI Please dont keep blaming the previous govt (Behave like school children ) You have the power now do it
Impending collapse...
We will take loan at our conditions.
Decades of Investment in non-state actors instead of education has led to a weak PKR
IK is a knight in shining armour on a white horse riding down the CPEC highway. PKR will soon be 80 Rs to a USD
It just goes to show how brutally the past governments have ruined the economy. The current government is trying its best not to accept the terms of the IMF, rather negotiate its position, which is good for the country. However, the downside to all this is that the businessmen have no confidence in the economy. It is high time the government took some bold decision.
Has Pakistan become a currency manipulator?
Why was this hidden just to bluff people for 100 days event. They couldn't even wait for a day such massive was the pressure.
@MAkram, for good things pm credit himself but wrong he is blaming previous government !!
Stolen money impact. Who made us reach this stage? 100 days or 70 years of corruption?
@MAkram, Yes, keep singing the same old song.
This would be BIG disaster, all things will be more expensive now
Ishaq Dad handled much much better than Asad Umer. Hence Proved!!
One thing for sure , Pakistan didn't get any Financial Package from China . If they had , they were not going to depreciate Pakistan Rupees in this manner. Sad, 100 Days no clear reforms for Economy , FBR and Industry. Blame game is not working . Cost of Naya Pakistan is much higher than initially anticipated.
only routine briefing on television doesnot work...
@Shah, I know you are here to blame PTI but it's not about 100days it was before that during Nawaz Zardari looting years, maybe your long-term memory has diminished.
@MAkram, how about accepting the reality instead of accusing others for own incompetence
With the kind of PTI performance and u turns I am not surprised the dollar will hit 200 by March 2019
The Govt should stop sending mixed signals and make theiir assertions more consistent about economy.
Why INR and PKR are going in the opposite direction?
Pakistan Should see her total export go up sharply
$1 = Rs. 200 not too far away
@MAkram, You are talking non sense. NS and SS have nothing to do with 144.
@Stanley, PTI has been in power for the last 100 days and prior to that it was interim government led by people close to IK.
First 100 days!
This is PTI's first chance in government, why would they make such unpopular decisions ? It's because they are not ruling the country for their own good, its for the betterment of the common man's life. Yes things are difficult, and were difficult when this nation was being built. Sacrifices were required then and are required today as well since things were messed up in the last 10 years. It could have been easy for PTI to roll things over as they were inherited and let the cancer spread for another five years, but they mean business, they are treating the disease rather than letting it be on its own.
Another of IMF demands has been met. And they say that they are in resisting IMF as if.
Instead of creating artificial strong rupees , let rupees float according to market conditions. This is reality and we have to face it otherwise after 5-10 years people will fill bag with rupees to buy fruits and vegetables. This is the realistic bencmark and from now I will judge PTI after 5 years how much they were to able to appreciate rupees against dollar.
So the 2nd deval. came on 101st day after PM was done with 100 days achievements speech.
Over 30 years of corruption and wrong-doings by the previous government can not be eliminated in just 100 days.
Performance matters and not words
IK wake up
Why China has not deposited any money in SBP yet?
Actual value of rs is 150 to usd
Looks like the yesterday's speech on 100 days progress was not appreciated by Investors/stock market and their confidence is dwindling down now.
101th day.... achievements.
The govt is taking U-Turns to hide failures and misleading the people.
Yesterday they said that IMF not required for next 2 Months. Not its appears they are complying with IMF terms.
Just like CPEC terms are secret, IMF terms will also be secret.
During same time Indian rupee has bounced back from 74.08 to 69.68 and bangladesh taka improved from 84.05 to 83.89
Not a single investor will trust Rupees from now and no one will hold rupees as a Fixed term deposit.
Actual value of rs is180 to usd
Before funds are transferred from IMF, it shall cross at least one and a half century.
What I don't understand about Pakistan is why don't policy makers declare the measures they are taking before hand! The common people are going to know anyway in 7-8 days about the IMF deal and its pre-conditions so why not just spell it our beforehand ? It is amusing to see this tendency in today's day and age.
Is anyone surprised?
With the current currency rate conversion GDP of Pakistan now stands at approx $240 Billion which is much lesser than Bangladesh GDP which is $ 280 Billions.
Just a month back it was reported that 30% CPEC projects were completed.
Another 30% would be completed in next 12-15 Months.
We haven't even started repayment of Chinese Loans.
Still the economy is going South.
It is a very simple equation. MLN left no other option for a new government than to get IMF financing. And Trump in office, IMF is going to squeeze Pakistan economy to utmost limits before offering a bail out.
@IMF or NO TO IMF, PKR will too bounce back soon its just a matter of time.
The reason for devaluation is the State Bank policy limiting cashing of US dollar within Pakistan to $400, for greater amount the state bank wants unnecessary documentation. I can understand if this was for purchase of dollar, but for cashing of the dollar which is coming into the country, why this limit which creates the road blocks.
Blame PML-N and PPP for this and enjoy popularity.
@Ahmed, fixed exchange rate? What would that do. Hi gnome does even implement it will lead to hyperinflation. The prices have to adjust. Either they remain sort of constant in PKR or they inflate. That is the same as the dollar rising or the Rupee falling.
Congratulations
The economy should be on a firm footing so that the currency moves in that way. The Indian rupee is gaining for the last 15 days and is now traded at 69.82 per US$.
@Shah, you are absolutely wrong.. the dollar was artificially kept to a low rate by Noon League!! What we are seeing now is the reality, where the rupee belongs. This high dollar rate will be good for the badly needed exports and discourage unwanted imports!!
@ZAK , when??
@desi dimag, daily roadshows were also equally responsible for the same.
With hardly any export and many in the list of imports dollar reserves are bound to dwindle further.
Govt should follow free float exchange rate.
Even though I am a supporter of PTI but I think they have disappointed the nation which had associated hope with them.
order by IMF to further evaluate rupee.
@GK, "Why INR and PKR are going in the opposite direction?" Because it's natural and best thing to happen.
By December dollar will be stable Rs 145
@javed, No, it's not. Majority of imports are paid in $ currency. Foreign contractual agreements usually stipulate the currency to be $ USD.
Things going to get very expensive for Pakistanis
State bank should intervene and peg rupee at a fixed rate against dollar. Once we cross 150rs. It will be a free fall and no one will trust imran khan 's initiative of austerity drive. It is very simple. Why should i devalue my hard earned money just because the government gave me false promises of a new pakistan?
When pkr was 105 experts said it should be 125. When it became 120 imf wanted 135. And then 135 became 145. All in less than a year. I don’t think anyone knows the real levels.
The causes of devastation of Rupee doesn't pertain to 2 months or 4 months. Its the ongoing process for the last 10- 15 years of political govts. If we take loan and spend on making unproductive projects and doing corruption it is bound to happen.
Poor man of Pakistan nearly 90% of the population has nothing to do with US$.Only worried class is those who need US$ for buying luxury goods or buy properties abroad.
@IMF or NO TO IMF, "During same time Indian rupee has bounced back from 74.08 to 69.68 and bangladesh taka improved from 84.05 to 83.89"
INR has appreciated 6% due to India's central-bank and govt actually acted on the situation, not mere slogans. I believe Bangladesh govt. also acted soundly.
This devaluation, although painful, was inevitable. If the Pakistani economy has to be brought back on track then such painful steps are necessary. I can understand the pain & suffering that the poor & middle class people are going to go through in the near future but, in order to rebuild a strong economy, the government has to do this. Yes, it is shameful that the fat cats get away with their misdeeds & the poor have to face the brunt of such acts but currently, there is no other way to save the economy & put it back on the right track!!!
@ZAK , PKR will too bounce back soon its just a matter of time.
May be some date in future when rational and expert people in Pak get to handle governance and not irrational, delusional lot today.
no one are talking about petrol & diesel prices............
if 144 rs to $1, that means £1 will be over 200 rs soon
@Deepak Kumar, yes, if IMF wants 140 per dollar we will make it 145 per dollar at own wish. No pressure from IMF. They are standing for last 100 days to loan money to us on our terms like this.
@CPEC Sloganeering, Pakistan will mint money with last 40% projects only. so no bother. (One big money press included in project?)
The value of a currency is based on the resilience of its economy which in turn is based on consumer confidence and investor interest. How can 100 days be a time to evaluate anyone let alaone the PM. Actual inflow intoPakistan since IK took office has been only 1.35 billion USD as against a total need of somwhere above USD 10 billion. Some studies indicate that an immediate infusion of USD 16 billion is required. Those are big numbers. IMF solutions always hit the root cause and always caused huge public outrage in all nations. Consider the recent case of Greece. But IMF recommendations are basic - for instance it recommend a wider tax base, low subsidy, control government expenditure, curbs on non essential imports. In a way IMF solution is no different than what a family would do in dire times. The transition to normal economic conditions perhaps could take a full term of the government without much public mercy. Perhaps it may not elected again. But someone has to carry the burden
If dollar was a great leader it would have taken a U-turn and be at Rs60
@ZAK , Be realistic. At PKR current levels Pakistan has dropped from 41st largest economy to 49th. Your poor cousin Bangladesh stands at good at 43th rank and India is at 6th. And you show people dream of entering G20 club. Just wishful thinking will not change things , right actions will.
IK should not be blame for this..
Now you know why Foreign Minister had said that Pakistan can take the IMF loan after two months. Because they need two months to depreciate the pakistan currency and meet other demands from IMF, all the while keeping the common public in dark.
@Amna, imports should be controlled through local duties to avoid inflationary pressure on esstiinal import items and their cascading impacts. Currency has already devaluates sufficiently to prompt exports and it is working together with better energy supply since early this year. You need to have currency value balance right between exports and imports/inflation/external debt burden
Remember what we did in 1991 under leadership of PV Narasimharao, anything that would benefit you will be painful, but you have to bear the pain and work towards growth. I hope these reforms will be followed by strict actions to protect economy.
Exports needs to be exploited where Pakistan is strong coupled with strong integration with the global supply chanin & not forget the importance of structral changes in the econmic & political legislative reforms else its just a steep downhill.
The way Dollar is going against major currencies, like the Euro and Sterling, expect it to fetch $1:Rs200 by 2020.
Compare it with inadian rupee which has gained more than 5% in one week.
repaying CPEC loans will get even harder now. Lots of students are returning from the US as their parents cannot afford to pay University fees at this exchange rate.
The Economic value of the Rupee is 200 to a dollar. It has been kept artificially high to benefit some who were remitting it out of the country and to help importers. A 200 Rupee dollar would arrest the flight of capital and also help exports. Yes, it will be painful in the short run but will bring in a lot of money hiding overseas.
Please note with every devaluation the quantum of debit to be paid back to Chinese in US $ will increase.
nawaz government, USD = 102 rupees, Imran Khan came and Rupee at 144 par USD, mashallah, 41% devaluation in 100 days, this is remarkable achivement. hope in coming 100 days it will touch 200 rupee par Dollar
So overseas Pakistanis sending investment money will see rapid erosion of their investment value in dollar. In terms of dollars the return will be nearly 30% less within a year, if their dollar investment was converted to rupees.
@desi dimag, "Blame PML-N and PPP for this and enjoy popularity." They don't need to blame them, it is crystal clear.
@IMF or NO TO IMF, "The govt is taking U-Turns to hide failures and misleading the people." You mean the previous governments had fixed everything withing within 100 days from taking over??? What can a new government do after taking over an extremely prosperous economy to make it fail in 100 days, by any stretch of imagination? You just want to hide the fact that PPP and PMLN are responsible for the current mess. It doesn't mean that PTI is efficient though, but just that this one is not their failure. PTI's failure will be apparent much later, but they are fully capable of doing so sooner.
101 Day plan : Dollar to new hike of 144. PTI Clean bold !
So government was waiting for their 100 days speech.
@Asifnaqvi, "Another of IMF demands has been met. And they say that they are in resisting IMF as if." So if IMF tells you that it's going to rain and we see water dropping from the sky, we should not take umbrellas just to demonstrate that we resist them???
Double century wanted under IK.
Pakistan's dollar exchange rate is the highest in the neighborhood. With this huge price advantage why cannot the exporters beat India hollow in the export markets like that for basmati rice. At present, Indian prices should be double of ours. Is it just better marketing or some other measures that the Indian government takes? There are reports that their rice traders buy Pakistani basmati in Dubai and then export it as Indian basmati.
Actually it is good for exports. Weaker local currency will help local goods to be competitive in global markets. So exports will increase. Also, it will make imports costlier. A good strategy of the government.
@Peru: If India's Rupee becomes strong then India's exports will suffer. Lower growth soon.
Goverments 100 days bring Pak Rupee down to 144 per dollar. Hours after the 100-day celebrations by the govt.
Will not be convinced this time....
@Zak, agreed its good for exports. .. but where are the exports ??? Its in declining phase too..
@javed, how will you import? With Pakistan rupiaya
@Zak, great... But what about much costly essential imports.. Like oil.. This will lead to higher inflation
@Ahmed, no that wont make any difference becaus you still will sell only in dollars not in rupees. Only diff is youll get more rupees becaus of dollar rupee huge difference
And look India rupee growing stronger day by day. 300 billion usd reserves !!
@Zak, Actually it is good for exports. Weaker local currency will help local goods to be competitive in global markets. So exports will increase. Also, it will make imports costlier. A good strategy of the government.
What are you exporting sir?
People must save money, it is going tough in future.
Still want to discuss K!!
@Jai Ho, So what? where are you going with this?