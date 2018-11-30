US dollar hits all-time high at Rs144 in interbank trading

Sudden devaluation of local currency against the US dollar was witnessed in interbank trading on Friday morning as the greenback hit an all-time high of Rs144.

Sources told DawnNewsTV that the sudden rise of Rs10 in the value of the US dollar is based on the government's commitments to the International Monitory Fund (IMF).

The US dollar, which was being traded at Rs134 yesterday, opened higher at Rs142 on Friday while the local currency further devalued by Rs2 to Rs144.

Zaffar Paracha, General Secretary of the Exchange Companies Association, told DawnNewsTV that the sudden devaluation of rupee has created a panic in the market. He said that the traders are expecting the open market to open at around Rs133 to Rs134.

He said that the devaluation was expected due to the current dialogues between the government and the IMF. "It seems a continuation of the IMF's condition for a bailout package," he added.

Paracha demanded of the government to properly announce the devaluation to end the panic among currency dealers.