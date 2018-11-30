Number of HIV patients in Balochistan tops 5,000

QUETTA: The number of HIV/Aids patients in Balochistan has crossed the 5,000 mark, a situation creating uneasiness among people, says Dr Afzal Khan Zarkon, provincial chief of the Aids Control Programme.

Speaking at the Quetta Press Club on Thursday to commemorate the World Aids Day 2018, he said around 71 prisoners incarcerated in different jails had been found to be infected with HIV/Aids.

The disease, so far, had claimed 6,200 lives across the country with 231 in Balochistan alone, he said, adding the purpose of observing this day was to create awareness among the masses about this deadly disease. Some 911 patients, out of the registered 1,134, were being treated free of charge under the Aids Control Programme, he said.

Some 1,033 people had been registered in Quetta with 301 belonging to Turbat, Dr Afzal Khan Zarkon said. Areas where the disease was suspected to be present include Kila Saifullah, Zhob, Sherani, Gwadar, Loralai, Lasbela, Nushki, Kila Abdullah and Pishin, he said.

Some 4,404 prisoners in Quetta and Turbat jails were tested and 71 among them were found infected with Aids/HIV which no doubt was a tragedy, he added.

The Balochistan Health Department had established Aids control centres in Quetta and Turbat to provide treatment to patients suffering from the disease, he said and expressed his desire to immediately adopt measures for controlling the disease.

Provincial Aids Control Programme, he said, was unable to fully create awareness about Aids/HIV.

“Patients inside prisons are a matter of serious concern as many prisoners are addicted to drugs,” said Chief of Provincial Aids Control Programme.

