‘1,470 displaced traders in Karachi being given alternative shops’

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated November 30, 2018

The mayor says that remaining 2,105 affected shopkeepers will be accommodated in the second phase of rehabilitation. — DawnNewsTV/File
KARACHI: City Mayor Wasim Akhtar said on Thursday that as many as 1,470 shopkeepers out of 3,575 tenants of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) displaced during the ongoing anti-encroachment campaign were being provided with alternative places for business in various KMC markets.

He said that the affected shopkeepers would be given alternative places in Saddar Parking Plaza, KMC Market M.T. Khan Road, Lines Area in front of Parking Plaza, Shahabuddin Market Saddar, Ranchhore Line Market, Frere Market, Khadda Market and Supermarket Liaquatabad.

The mayor said that remaining 2,105 affected shopkeepers would be accommodated in the second phase of rehabilitation.

“A summary to this effect has been moved to the chief minister and we hope that this will be approved soon,” he added.

He said that a detailed discussion with Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani was also held in this regard.

The mayor was addressing a press conference at his office on the issue of rehabilitation of shopkeepers displaced during the anti-encroachment drive launched on the orders of the Supreme Court. He said that the KMC did not want traders and shopkeepers to be in distress.

“They will not be left alone and helpless,” he said and added that the KMC had resolved to continue working for their rehabilitation till all the traders got alternative places for their respective businesses.

The mayor said it was a great mistake on the part of organisations to allocate shops on footpaths and in parks and drains in the past. “This city [cannot] afford more such encroachments,” he added.

Responding to a question, Mr Akhtar said that the KMC was not alone in the anti-encroachment drive, rather all other stakeholders, including provincial government, district administrations, district municipal committees, SSGC, KDA, DMCs, K-Electric, Rangers and police were also taking part in it on the directives of the Supreme Court.

He also warned that strict action would be taken against the officers who were found involved in establishment of encroachments.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2018

Sameer
Nov 30, 2018 09:53am

Disgusting. You should have relocated them, then bulldozed. Going the other way around doesnt inspire much confidence in Mayor's ability.

Recommend 0
Leoman
Nov 30, 2018 09:54am

This time,they should prefer to have everything in legal form.

Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Nov 30, 2018 10:58am

Good. Give alternative shops to remaining shop keepers.

Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 30, 2018 11:12am

This working should have been done prior to the destruction / anti-encroachment drive.

Recommend 0
KB
Nov 30, 2018 12:03pm

Good Job

Recommend 0

