China donates Rs6m more to families of policemen martyred in consulate attack

China on Thursday donated Rs6 million more for the families of two policemen who embraced martyrdom while protecting the Chinese consulate in Clifton on November 23 from a deadly attack claimed by banned Balochistan Liberation Army.

China's Consul General in Karachi Wang Yu distributed Rs3 million each among the heirs of the deceased assistant sub-inspector Ashraf Dawood and constable Amir Khan at a ceremony held at Central Police Office, which was attended by Sindh Inspector General Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, Karachi Additional Inspector General Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh, other senior officers and relatives.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese diplomat appreciated the services of the martyred policemen.

He pointed out that China had already donated Rs6 million among the heirs of the policemen, bringing the total amount donated thus far to Rs12 million. He added that people were still collecting donation through a campaign in China as they appreciated Sindh police’s services.

IG Imam expressed gratitude for the gesture and gave special recognition to the services of the martyred policemen, saying that they were "assets of Sindh police".

In the terror attack foiled by security services, two civilians, a father and son, named Zahir Shah and Abdul Karim, were also killed, and a private security guard injured by the attackers.

Three armed terrorists were shot dead by police and rangers during the encounter, according to Sindh Police and the army's media wing.