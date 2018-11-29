DAWN.COM

Lawsuit opens in Germany against textile company over deadly Baldia factory fire

AP | Dawn.comUpdated November 29, 2018

Saeeda Khatoon, second from right, mother of Aijaz Ahmed, who was killed in a factory fire, and supporters hold a poster outside the court in Dortmund, western Germany. —AP
Saeeda Khatoon pictured in the courtroom during the hearing. — AP
A German court is hearing a civil suit against a discount German textile company whose clothes were produced in a factory in Pakistan that burned to the ground in 2012, killing more than 250 people.

The four plaintiffs, a survivor and three relatives, are seeking €30,000 each in damages from the KiK clothing company, the dpa news agency reported on Thursday.

They maintain that as one of the main buyers, KiK is partially responsible for the conditions at the factory. KiK rejects the charges and says the case should also be considered past the statute of limitations for a suit.

People gather in the factory following the fire in which at least 289 people died. —AFP/File
In the devastating blaze in Karachi, many died suffocated in the basement when it filled with smoke and the main exit door was locked.

Know more: Desperate jump for life

More than 500 people, including 50 women, in the evening shift of the garment factory, named Ali Enterprises, were trapped inside the building when the fire erupted at around 6.30pm on September 11, 2012.

A senior official said the fire started from the basement and travelled to three other floors of the building. He said there were several emergency exits inside the building but all of them were locked permanently.

Nearly 100 rescue personnel, including firefighters, battled for more than 24 hours only to retrieve the charred bodies of at least 258 people.

While there is some movement in the case, the victims’ families wait for justice still appears to be a long one as the judicial process continues.

The nine accused, including Muttahida Qaumi Movement lawmaker and then provincial minister for commerce and industries Rauf Siddiqui, then MQM sector in-charge Abdul Rehman alias Bhola, Zubair alias Chariya, were charged with allegedly setting ablaze the ill-fated industrial unit with the help of its four gatekeepers — Shahrukh, Fazal Ahmed, Arshad Mehmood and Ali Mohammad.

Rescue officials work inside the charred factory. —AFP/File
Bhola confessed on December 22, 2016 before a judicial magistrate to his involvement in the Baldia factory fire case, claiming he acted on instructions from his political masters. According to the suspect, he, along with an accomplice, set the factory ablaze at the behest of the then MQM Tanzeemi Committee chief Hammad Siddiqui because the factory owners had refused to pay the protection money demanded.

Hyderabad-based business persons Umar Hasan Qadri, Ali Hasan Qadri, Dr Abdul Sattar Khan, Ms Iqbal Adeeb Khanum have also been booked for purportedly using the money allegedly extorted from the factory owners on the pretext of compensation for victims.

The ATC-VII judge, who is conducting the trial at the judicial complex inside the central prison, had framed the charges of terrorism, extortion, and arson on the accused persons on Feb 14. But, they pleaded not guilty and opted to contest.

Currently, Bhola and Chariya are incarcerated in jail while seven other accused persons, including Rauf Siddiqui, the Hyderabad-based business persons and the four gatekeepers of Ali Enterprises are on bail.

Hammad Siddiqui and Ali Hasan Qadri have been declared proclaimed offenders in the case as they are in Dubai and America respectively.

Meanwhile, Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (Sessi), working under the Sindh labour ministry on March 22 this year initiated the process of disbursement of pension to the legal heirs of the victims after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

The funds amount to US $5.15 million, including a margin of $0.25m, provided by KiK Textilien after an agreement with Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) in 2012 under which KiK had initially paid $1m for emergency relief during the same year.

Comments (15)

1000 characters
Suleman
Nov 29, 2018 09:37pm

I pray the victims will get justice in Germany when their own country has failed them. I also hope that the thread of corruption ends at the door of Altaf Hussain.

Recommend 0
Majid
Nov 29, 2018 09:51pm

Why are they asking for such a small amount? They should be seeking millions of euros.

Recommend 0
Gin
Nov 29, 2018 09:52pm

This Law Suit will Eventually lead to Complete Boycott of pak Textile products

Recommend 0
M.Saeed
Nov 29, 2018 10:03pm

Why heads did not roll in 2012? Why the men involved have not been brought back and given examplary punishments? Why the new government is silent on the gravest of issues?

Recommend 0
Citizen
Nov 29, 2018 10:06pm

MQM has no right to rule in any way be it Mayorship o

Recommend 0
MA
Nov 29, 2018 10:21pm

Shows the competency of our system

Recommend 0
Waheed Uz Zaman Tariq
Nov 29, 2018 10:33pm

By such cases, we are liable to lose out foreign markets. The buyers will decline to import from Pakistan.

Recommend 0
fas
Nov 29, 2018 10:34pm

30000 euros ia nothing. They should have asked atleast 300 000 euros. KIK is a big retiailer. They can pay.

Recommend 0
khan
Nov 29, 2018 11:17pm

Instead of filing a civil suit, there should be a Criminal case filed against the Mastermind of this fire, Altaf Hussain leader of MQM sitting in London operating a ring who would collect ransom from business owner in Karachi and punish those who would refuse. This factory was put on fire because the owner could not pay the ransom demanded.

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Nov 29, 2018 11:19pm

How about going after MQM and strictly punish whoever in the party was involved?

Recommend 0
imran
Nov 29, 2018 11:27pm

Focus should not be on claiming funds... It amounts to greed. Focus should be in punshing the culprits.

Recommend 0
Concerned
Nov 29, 2018 11:44pm

A much bigger problem is workplace safety. There was only one exit for more than 500 people. Overcrowded and congested. We don't even know if there had been any fire drills or not.

This could most definitely happen again if all of such places are not regularized.

Recommend 0
Party man
Nov 30, 2018 07:17am

MQM is a completely innocent of all lies and these slander and allusions. We are dedicate to help poor people and old women!?! MQM rule Karachi forever !

Recommend 0
s.r.reddy
Nov 30, 2018 07:29am

@Suleman, I don't understand how German retailer is responsible for the damages?

Recommend 0
s.r.reddy
Nov 30, 2018 07:33am

@khan, london has become a refuge for bank defaulters and criminals from India and Pakistan

Recommend 0

