100-day overview: PM Khan to take nation into confidence over govt's performance
The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) will share its government's performance over the first 100 days in power at an event in Islamabad's Convention Centre today.
Prime Minister Imran Khan is going to make some important announcements during the ceremony, according to Radio Pakistan, and take the nation into confidence over the government’s achievements.
While opposition parties are terming the 100-day performance of the government as “unimpressive, ridiculous and full of lies and U-turns”, the ruling party leaders are boasting the period with “remarkable achievements”, claiming that the country has been put on the right track.
Some three months before the July 25 general elections, PTI chairman Imran Khan had unveiled his party’s ambitious “agenda” outlining the party’s commitments for starting work within the first 100 days of forming government after the polls.
The salient features of the agenda were expeditious merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bifurcation of Punjab and reconciliation with estranged Baloch leaders.
The 100-day agenda also contained a plan for introducing a development package for Karachi and a programme for alleviation of poverty, besides a number of steps for improvement of economy.
Presenting the salient points of the economic policy of the PTI government, Asad Umar, now finance minister, had promised that the government would create 10 million jobs, revive manufacturing, rapidly grow small and medium enterprises sector, facilitate private sector to build five million houses, reform tax administration and transform state-owned-enterprises.
Later, speaking at the first formal press conference after the elections and before assuming the charge as finance minister, Umar had said that offering any relief or subsidy to the people during first 100 days was like giving lollipops. He said the first 100 days would also not see a decision that would change the destiny of the nation, but a clear direction on what “we promised and where we are headed for stock-taking”.
The opposition parties allege that the government has totally failed to deliver at almost all the fronts, particularly economy and law and order situation. According to the opposition, the government has not done its homework properly.
Comments (12)
3 months is very less time to judge. But i am satisfied how IK going on.
an other image show and little accomplished.
Something better and nothing dreams are always free.. goodwork PTI...
100 u turns on display may be
Really? any Achievement?
@usman, your satisfaction does not matter. Common people are suffering
Opposition should always keep their uproar like this. This is the only way to keep the government to its toes all the time. I feel this time all the good would happen during tenure of our Captain.
@DK PAMNANI, please let us know what you wanted PTI government to achieve in100 days?
Good relationship with the neighbours is an important factor to make a nation more prosperous and politcially stable. Both India and Pakistan should work not for only friendly relation between the governments but also between the people for the connectivity in all areas. Good neighbourhood benefits all. A quarter million BD nationals visit every year Kolkata during only Eid period. Thousands of Hindus come to Dhaka to see and celebrate Durga Puja every year.
When we start criticizing PTI we use microscope and when we criticize PML-N, we use telescope. Double standards indeed.
In parallel to "Tracking PTI's Promises", efforts should be made to create set of information with title "Promised completed in 5-Years by PML-N".
100 days is unrealistic to achieve targets and goals. It should have been 100 weeks which would have sounded more realistic and all easily accomplished. Opposition has always been unrealistic and does criticism for the sake of criticism. What people sitting opposition did during their government, did they achieve any targets even during their 5 years.
Dear Sir
Very good working in Pakistan I hope cont to same working 1, main problem in Karachi water 2, electric city main problem solution then this party in very pa-polar in Karachi