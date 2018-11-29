PTI 100-days: Finance Minister Asad Umar breaks down govt's performance

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is holding an event at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad, where it will share its government's performance over the first 100 days in power.

Senator Faisal Javed formally opened the event with a brief intro before making way for recitation of the Holy Quran.

Minutes later, the senator reclaimed the rostrum before a video highlight of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the federal government's first 100 days in power was played for the audience.

Finance Minister Asad Umar used a cricketing analogy to describe his job, saying "I was sent in to bat when the ball was swinging and seeming both.

"I get asked whether I am scared but I have not been unsure even for a single minute" that the party manifesto will be implemented.

PTI did in 100 days what others did not in 10 years: PM's adviser

Mohammad Shahzad Arbab, the PM's Adviser on Establishment, was the first speaker of the event.

"I remember when we talked about the 100-day agenda, our friends had warned us that we were setting a trap and creating difficulties for ourselves," he said. "I admit that they were right but we wanted to rise above political point scoring."

The adviser to the PM reminded the audience that the PM's 100-day agenda was about setting the direction of the government.

Arbab claimed that the PTI government "held regular cabinet meetings, adopted austerity and held itself accountable".

"We have posted our performance on our website so people can give their feedback," he said, adding: "Thirty-four promises were related to reforms [of which] we have completed 18 successfully. Work on the rest is underway.

"When we say these plans are 'complete' we mean that they are ready for launch."

The adviser to the PM recounted the measures taken by the federal government in several sectors, including repatriation of laundered wealth, local government reforms and economic steps to boost the local industries.

Arbab shed light on the government's flagship housing scheme, which he said "would create homes for the poor and also create jobs".

The adviser claimed that "the business circle has welcomed our decision to separate tax collection from the FBR".

He touched upon the progress made on a variety of PTI promises, including "social reforms, water policy, primary education as well as the 10 billion tree tsunami plan".

Arbab discussed the government's measures on the education front, including the planned conversion of the PM House into a university.

The adviser also talked about the promises which he said remain incomplete thus far, including the formation of a new province for the south Punjab region.

He, however, said that the party remains committed to the cause and will soon "form a separate secretariat" for south Punjab.

Arbab gave an update on the KP-Fata merger, saying that the development plans for tribal areas are close to being finalised.

The adviser termed Balochistan as "Pakistan's backbone" and assured that measures are being taken to end the province's "feeling of alienation".

Arbab claimed that "in 100 days we have achieved what they [past governments] did not in past 10 years".

"In the past, parties would forget their agenda after coming into power.. In my 36 years of service, I have not seen the dedication with which this government has worked towards its agenda."

PM Khan is going to make some important announcements during the ceremony, according to Radio Pakistan, and take the nation into confidence over the government’s achievements.

While opposition parties are terming the 100-day performance of the government as “unimpressive, ridiculous and full of lies and U-turns”, the ruling party leaders are boasting the period with “remarkable achievements”, claiming that the country has been put on the right track.

Some three months before the July 25 general elections, PTI chairman Imran Khan had unveiled his party’s ambitious “agenda” outlining the party’s commitments for starting work within the first 100 days of forming government after the polls.

The salient features of the agenda were expeditious merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bifurcation of Punjab and reconciliation with estranged Baloch leaders.

The 100-day agenda also contained a plan for introducing a development package for Karachi and a programme for alleviation of poverty, besides a number of steps for improvement of economy.

Presenting the salient points of the economic policy of the PTI government, Asad Umar, now finance minister, had promised that the government would create 10 million jobs, revive manufacturing, rapidly grow small and medium enterprises sector, facilitate private sector to build five million houses, reform tax administration and transform state-owned-enterprises.

Later, speaking at the first formal press conference after the elections and before assuming the charge as finance minister, Umar had said that offering any relief or subsidy to the people during first 100 days was like giving lollipops. He said the first 100 days would also not see a decision that would change the destiny of the nation, but a clear direction on what “we promised and where we are headed for stock-taking”.

The opposition parties allege that the government has totally failed to deliver at almost all the fronts, particularly economy and law and order situation. According to the opposition, the government has not done its homework properly.