DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

No hurry on IMF programme, says Asad

Monitoring DeskUpdated November 29, 2018

Email

Pakistan can wait two months before deciding on an IMF programme, says finance minister. — APP/File
Pakistan can wait two months before deciding on an IMF programme, says finance minister. — APP/File

KARACHI: Finance Minister Asad Umar has said that Pakistan can wait two months before deciding on an IMF programme.

“We aren’t in a hurry,” he is quoted by Bloomberg in a report, words that echo remarks he began making publicly even while the IMF negotiations were under way. “We are covered even if it delays for two months.”

The remarks were made on the sidelines of a conference being held in Islamabad. A month’s delay would push the start of any programme to the end of January. In his earlier remarks, he had hinted at mid-January as the date they were looking at for the board’s approval of a programme.

“We still want to have the programme,” he told Bloomberg. “But we’re not in a hurry to have it. It will ease and open up other funding avenues.”

The government is looking to bilateral assistance from “friendly countries” to help plug a $12 billion hole in the external accounts. Help from Saudi Arabia began arriving last week as $1 billion from a committed $3bn of cash support landed in the State Bank’s coffers. An additional oil facility worth $3bn more is also on the cards, according to government announcements.

In addition, the government is continuing talks with the Chinese, though thus far without any announced outcome. Those talks began when Imran Khan made his maiden visit as prime minister to Beijing earlier this month, where the Chinese authorities promised a “new chapter in cooperation” between the two countries, and Premier Li Keqiang said Beijing was open to providing assistance to Pakistan “but more talks are needed” first. Those additional talks are still continuing.

Subsequent visits to the UAE and Malaysia by the prime minister have not, thus far, yielded concrete evidence of balance of payments support, but the government remains hopeful that further assistance is in the pipeline.

Mr Umar is also looking to tap funding lines from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank as well as private markets in the months to come. This multilateral support, and the private inflows it makes possible from global markets, is helped along if the country is in an IMF programme.

According to recent media reports, the government and IMF failed to reach a conclusion in recent talks because the pace of adjustment being asked for by the Fund was too fast for the government. The reports suggest the IMF asked for the exchange rate to be free floated and power sector liquidity issues to be resolved by passing the weight of the losses onto the consumers. This would result in a sharp power tariff hike, something the government wants to avoid at the outset of its term.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

IMF Loan
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)

1000 characters
Anand
Nov 29, 2018 07:51am

We have been asked to wait. Forever.

Recommend 0
Anti_Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 29, 2018 08:04am

This government can not decide properly. U-turn each day!

Recommend 0
Rohail
Nov 29, 2018 08:06am

Imran Khan has sent out strong message to IMF

Recommend 0
Mansoor
Nov 29, 2018 08:09am

All part of negotiating favorable terms from IMF. Good tactics Mr Umar.

Recommend 0
omveer
Nov 29, 2018 08:11am

The fact is that IMF wants complete details of the CPEC with Chinese which the government of Pakistan is unwilling to share. Let's see who blinks first.

Recommend 0
Mahen
Nov 29, 2018 08:11am

Public is totally confused, need of bailout package sometimes looks urgent sometimes far, FM or IK playing with Pak economy.

Recommend 0
Fair Person
Nov 29, 2018 08:12am

As if you have another choice.

Recommend 0
Gp65
Nov 29, 2018 08:16am

Grapes are sour. No agreement was reached when expected, so there was no hurry. Eventually if no agreement is reached at all he will say we did not really want it.

Recommend 0
Farhan
Nov 29, 2018 08:24am

No hurry or no Hope.

Recommend 0
Hashmi
Nov 29, 2018 08:30am

@AntiCorruptionPakistani, I think you were in rush to comment but guess what ... Our finance minister isn't ... So chill out and let the elder do the bidding ..

Recommend 0
Point blank
Nov 29, 2018 08:34am

Disclose and close...Simple. People should know what govt is hiding.

Recommend 0
iQ
Nov 29, 2018 08:36am

Things left to themselves go from bad to worst.

Recommend 0
ali ahmed
Nov 29, 2018 08:37am

why power loses passing on the genuine paying consumer....should be recover from big powerful elite who are stealing electricity or from official to recover

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The 100-day song and dance

The 100-day song and dance

The first 100 days are indeed too soon to look for policy outcomes, but they are not too soon to look for policy.

Opinion

Sound conventions needed

Sound conventions needed

The arguments offered for not accepting the present leader of the opposition as PAC head are not tenable.

Editorial

November 29, 2018

India’s intransigent approach

THE inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor had many of the ingredients for what a normalised relationship between...
November 29, 2018

Gas pricing decision

RECENT decisions made by the government suggest that it is being tempted by the ‘easy’ path forward in a...
November 29, 2018

Helmets for road safety

ON Dec 1, Punjab will move to the next stage in its campaign to ensure motorcyclists travel safely by making it...
Updated November 28, 2018

Pakistan’s own war

The prime minister’s thinking about and approach to the fight against militancy must evolve.
November 28, 2018

Data on disabled

ACCESS to gainful employment is one of the many challenges that people with disabilities face in a society where...
Yasir Shah’s feat
Updated November 28, 2018

Yasir Shah’s feat

The astute leg-spinner has won yet another Test match for Pakistan.