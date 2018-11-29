DAWN.COM

Nawaz demands investigation into Aleema’s assets

Malik AsadUpdated November 29, 2018

“The nation wants to know the money trail of her foreign properties,”says Nawaz.— APP/File

ISLAMABAD: In what appears to be his first political outburst since suspension of his jail sentence in the Avenfield properties reference, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday demanded an investigation into the assets of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan.

“The nation wants to know the money trail of her foreign properties,” said Mr Sharif during an interaction with reporters after attending court proceedings in the Flagship Investment reference.

The ex-premier said Ms Khan, a member of the board of governors of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, was not doing any business. “Apparently, there was no source of income. It must be thoroughly investigated how she accumulated wealth to acquire properties in Dubai, whether it was her own money or someone used her to purchase benami properties,” he said. She regularised the Dubai properties by paying a ‘nominal fine’, the ex-PM said. “Wasn’t that an NRO?” he asked, referring to the controversial National Reconciliation Ordinance that former military ruler Pervez Musharraf had promulgated to settle pending cases.

Flagship reference investigation officer cross-examined

Mr Sharif, who met his ailing brother Shahbaz Sharif in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau a couple of days ago, said he worked day and night for timely execution of development projects yet he was arrested and being interrogated. He said he didn’t believe in blame game and never used foul language against rival politicians.

He accused the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government of misusing NAB to suppress the opposition. He said NAB arrested leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif without even examining primary record. Mr Shahbaz was being grilled for ‘unilaterally’ cancelling the Ashiyana housing scheme contract, the supreme leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said, adding that the bureau did not even notice that the contract was revoked with mutual consent of the contractor.

While referring to Lowari tunnel and Neelum-Jhelum hydel projects, a network of motorways, improvement in power generation and gas supply, economic uplift, stock market boom and exchange rate stability, the former premier claimed that the PML-N government had taken the initiative for the opening of the Kartarpur border to facilitate Sikh pilgrims’ travel to their holy places in Pakistan. Mr Sharif added that the PTI government neither fulfilled what it had promised to the nation during its election campaign nor achieved the targets it set for the initial 100 days in office.

Flagship reference

Earlier, the last prosecution witness in the Flagship investment reference admitted before the accountability court during cross-examination that Mr Sharif did not hold public office at the time of the establishment of Flagship Investment companies.

According to the prosecution, the Flagship Investment Ltd was established in 2001.

Investigation officer Mohammad Kamran, the last prosecution witness, said: “It is correct that accused Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif was not holding public office with effect from October 1999 till May 13, 2013.”

The investigation officer also admitted that he “did not attempt to record statement of Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani”. After getting a response from the UAE government on the request seeking mutual legal assistance, “I did not deem it fit” to record the statement of the Qatari prince (a defence witness), he added.

Mr Kamran testified that the former premier did not name any of the companies owned by Hassan Nawaz in his televised address to the nation or during his speech on the floor of the National Assembly.

The accountability judge later adjourned the proceeding till Thursday when the prosecution is likely to advance final arguments in Al-Azizia reference.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2018

Comments (16)

MAJ
Nov 29, 2018 08:10am

I am a PTI supporter but it burns my heart that every bad thing we accuse MMS of is also present in PTI.

fairplay
Nov 29, 2018 08:11am

first be honest about your looted wealth, you crook and liar, then you can ask others.

Taimur
Nov 29, 2018 08:14am

He is soo shameless.

waqas
Nov 29, 2018 08:16am

He needs to answer first about his own assets. This guy is so shamless.

Fawad bhai
Nov 29, 2018 08:23am

Sure..she can investigated as a civilian. Nawaz abused his powers as PM when he looted public money for personal gain

Osayed Rehman
Nov 29, 2018 08:27am

He is soo irrelevant at the moment!

Ajiz
Nov 29, 2018 08:27am

Isn’t Aleema Khan’s husband a PML-N leader and sworn enemy of Imran khan?

Meer
Nov 29, 2018 08:27am

@fairplay, same for Imran Khan. Clear himself from Helicopter case and Aleema and then tell others that I will do Ehtsab.

Meer
Nov 29, 2018 08:29am

@waqas, he is clearing his allegation. He attends a daily hearing in accountability court. If someone is not doing, Imran. he is not doing in Helicopter case. Be neutral man.

Don Corleone
Nov 29, 2018 08:33am

I doubt whether she or her children will be Dollar Billionaires like the Sharif or Zardari Mafia though. By the way the wealth of every public official must be scrutinized all across the board.

ali ahmed
Nov 29, 2018 08:39am

@Taimur, This is fair demand from MNS

Muneer
Nov 29, 2018 08:51am

Why you and your PMLN government didn’t look into the matter till 30May 2018 ?. As a matter of fact your nominated former PM Khaqan Abbasi brought the Amensty Scheme of declaring foreign property and make its legal without giving any explanations. Above all Aleema Khan has never held any public Office but you have been thrice PM and CM, your brother Shahbaz Sharif had been twice CM ,how your parents and two brothers have acquired wealth and massive properties abroad and inland. First demand investigations against them and then talk of others whom your own government had granted amnesty scheme on its free will.

Zeeshan
Nov 29, 2018 08:51am

Why? She was never a public official with access to public money to steal it. Stop trying to fool the public NS, we know your games.

A. Ali
Nov 29, 2018 08:53am

first get your money placed with SC and then think about others... she is clean as a whistle.

M Khan
Nov 29, 2018 08:55am

@MAJ, u r a Nawaz diehard.

Mushahid
Nov 29, 2018 08:58am

This statement illustrates NS's lack of any caliber!

