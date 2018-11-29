DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Zardari tells JIT he dissociated from business activity in 2008

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated November 29, 2018

Email

The former president stayed with members of the JIT for about one and a half hours and answered the questions they put to him. — File
The former president stayed with members of the JIT for about one and a half hours and answered the questions they put to him. — File

KARACHI: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has told a joint investigation team (JIT) constituted by the Supreme Court to probe alleged money laundering committed by senior Pakistan Peoples Party leaders and others through fake bank accounts that he has not been involved in any business activity since 2008.

Mr Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur appeared before the JIT separately on Wednesday.

The former president stayed with members of the JIT for about one and a half hours and answered the questions they put to him, sources said.

He told the JIT members that after assuming the presidency of Pakistan in 2008, he dissociated himself from all his business and economic ventures as per the laws concerned. Since then he has not been involved in any business activity.

Bilawal likely to submit his reply to questionnaire today

Mr Zardari also claimed that after becoming president, he resigned from the position of director of the Zardari Group, one of the groups allegedly involved in the fake bank accounts case. He told the JIT that he was no longer associated with it, according to the sources. Ms Talpur appeared before the JIT some two hours before her brother did, at about noon.

According to the sources, the senior PPP lawmaker told the JIT members that their lawyer, Abu Bakar Zardari, was looking after their “legal and financial affairs”. Therefore, he would be in a better position to respond to their questions.

She left the investigators half an hour later. Subsequently, the JIT members called Abu Bakar Zardari for questioning.

According to the sources, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is expected to submit to the investigators on Thursday (today) a questionnaire formulated by them in connection with the same case.

On Tuesday, Mr Bhutto-Zardari’s spokesman Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar had told Dawn that the PPP chairman had received a questionnaire containing queries about his bank accounts. “Mr Bhutto-Zardari has received a questionnaire and he has to respond by Nov 29,” Mr Khokhar said.

He, however, rejected media reports that the PPP chairman had been summoned by the JIT and said he had only been asked to respond to the queries in the questionnaire.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
fairplay
Nov 29, 2018 08:12am

looting is a business activity

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Nov 29, 2018 08:32am

Don't believe this man, he is a liar, lock him up.

Recommend 0
Sixer From Chakwal
Nov 29, 2018 08:33am

In other words, I have disassociated from looting business in 2008 and appointed capable plunderers to do so. Asif Zardari

Recommend 0
Tahir A
Nov 29, 2018 08:35am

His story sounds familiar. Oh yeah, Sharifs are taking the same line!

Recommend 0
tahir
Nov 29, 2018 08:35am

all are angles,when nose gets closer.

Recommend 0
ART KP
Nov 29, 2018 08:43am

But end of the day true justice is never served in Pakistan, so enjoy what you’ve looted and

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The 100-day song and dance

The 100-day song and dance

The first 100 days are indeed too soon to look for policy outcomes, but they are not too soon to look for policy.

Opinion

Sound conventions needed

Sound conventions needed

The arguments offered for not accepting the present leader of the opposition as PAC head are not tenable.

Editorial

November 29, 2018

India’s intransigent approach

THE inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor had many of the ingredients for what a normalised relationship between...
November 29, 2018

Gas pricing decision

RECENT decisions made by the government suggest that it is being tempted by the ‘easy’ path forward in a...
November 29, 2018

Helmets for road safety

ON Dec 1, Punjab will move to the next stage in its campaign to ensure motorcyclists travel safely by making it...
Updated November 28, 2018

Pakistan’s own war

The prime minister’s thinking about and approach to the fight against militancy must evolve.
November 28, 2018

Data on disabled

ACCESS to gainful employment is one of the many challenges that people with disabilities face in a society where...
Yasir Shah’s feat
Updated November 28, 2018

Yasir Shah’s feat

The astute leg-spinner has won yet another Test match for Pakistan.