DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Resigned due to 'indifference' of Sindh rulers towards Tharis, says Thar mining firm's CEO

Hanif SamoonUpdated November 28, 2018

Email

Former CEO of SECMC Shamsuddin Ahmed Shaikh. — Photo courtesy: Aurora
Former CEO of SECMC Shamsuddin Ahmed Shaikh. — Photo courtesy: Aurora

The former chief executive officer of the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC), Shamsuddin Ahmed Shaikh, on Wednesday cited the "indifference and callous approach" of Thari lawmakers as well as the Sindh government towards the local people as the reason for his 'shock' resignation.

In a move that was received by most executives and workers of the company as a surprising development, Shaikh had earlier this week left the mining company, just a month before the scheduled inauguration of the power plant he worked on for eight years.

The SECMC is a joint venture between Engro and the Sindh government.

Under Shaikh's watch, the SECMC reportedly achieved almost all of its goals and met the targets vis-a-vis extraction of coal, installation of two 330MW power units at Thar coal project’s block-II near Islamkot, and completing the work five months ahead of schedule.

Examine: Economy vs environment: Thar coal and a test of Pakistan's priorities

"I tendered my resignation well ahead of time because I was shattered to see the total indifference of the rulers towards their commitments made with the local people living near the Thar coalfield to provide them the basic amenities of life," Shaikh said while talking to Dawn by phone.

He alleged that most of the lawmakers from Thar were totally "incompetent" and too timid to raise the actual issues being faced by the desert region at the appropriate forums.

He said Tharis — both those living in the coalfield area and in rest of the district — needed sustainable policies to mitigate their unending suffering caused by recurring droughts, "instead of hollow slogans and fake promises".

Shaikh alleged that hardly any lawmaker from Thar was committed to providing relief to the local residents through the Thar coal projects by placing the facts and figures before the top brass of the ruling PPP and high-ups in the Sindh government.

According to the former CEO, several functionaries of the Sindh government — which is a major shareholder in the coal mega project — including Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during their visits to the mining site had promised to provide all basic facilities to the local people, including paying them royalty from the coal projects, but when he approached them to keep their words, "they turned a blind eye to my frequent reminders".

"I cannot continue to serve as the chief of a company which despite achieving its targets much before the scheduled time was not in a position to help even the [locally] displaced people due to the indifferent attitude of Sindh government functionaries," he said.

Shaikh also deplored that while the SECMC was all set to provide 660MW to the national grid through the transmission line, no local lawmaker or Sindh government official had made the effort to provide electricity to the villagers living in the coal project’s block-II.

He also regretted that the Sindh government had failed to complete the work on a 123-kilometre-long water pipeline from Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD) near Nabisar area.

The retiring official clarified that he had "no differences with the bosses of the company" and that he was proud to be a part of the firm which made it possible to complete the extraction of coal reserves, installation of power plants and more.

"I am still 100 per cent hopeful that the firm will continue its work as per its commitment and I wish all the best to my former colleagues to carry it out," he added.

"It was a very painful moment when I decided to quit the job long before my retirement," he said.

Shaikh had taken up the job as the firm’s CEO in 2010 and his retirement was due in 2023. Abul Fazal Rizvi, until now the chief operating officer of the company, has replaced Shaikh.

Moreover, Dawn has learnt that before his sudden decision to resign, Shaikh had reportedly exchanged harsh words with high-ranking officials of the provincial government, who according to Shaikh were not serious about implementing the various schemes announced by them for Tharis.

Talking to Dawn, the PPP Member of National Assembly and former member of the Sindh Coal Authority from Thar, Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani, outright rejected the allegations made by Shaikh, suggesting that his early retirement might have been an "internal issue of the mining firm”.

He claimed that the PPP government in Sindh had greatly helped the SECMC in achieving its targets, and urged Shaikh to “come forward with solid evidence against the Sindh government”.

Dr Malani said no PPP lawmaker from Thar had ever tried to intervene in the affairs of the mining firm "despite the Sindh government holding 54 per cent shares in the coal project".

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (20)

1000 characters
Gayle
Nov 28, 2018 11:05pm

Bilawal and Bakhtawar this is your Jamhoriat and commitment to human and women rights.

Recommend 0
Jawad
Nov 28, 2018 11:08pm

He's the second most invaluable national loss after we lost Dr. Umer Saif of PITB (who too was doing a remarkable work towards Digitial Pakistan!). May all these enormously accomplished professionals continue to serve our motherland in some other capacities in future so it benefits the nation. Ameen.

Recommend 0
Viq saad
Nov 28, 2018 11:10pm

Everyone knows the competency of PPP law makers, there is one word to describe it.NONE.

Recommend 0
harris
Nov 28, 2018 11:13pm

congrats to ppp jiye bhutto..

Recommend 0
Adil108
Nov 28, 2018 11:16pm

It’s all about Sindh and of course PPP. Tell it one good thing that PPP workers are not involved in any kind of political interference!

Recommend 0
Truthful
Nov 28, 2018 11:24pm

Shows how much the corrupt rulers are serious in bringing change to the poors life. Salute to you Sir. Its not easy to take such a drastic step.

Recommend 0
Parvez
Nov 28, 2018 11:27pm

Indifference of rulers towards the people ...... nothing new..

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 28, 2018 11:29pm

Salute this sincere son of the soil. In my opinion, this Sindh government is the worst anywhere in the country in the last many decades. Utterly shameless bunch, unmoved even by rampant deaths of Thari children.

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 28, 2018 11:29pm

CJP please take notice.

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 28, 2018 11:31pm

Unfortunately Sindh has the oldest and most backward Pakistan. Empty vessels- zero performance.

Recommend 0
Reality
Nov 28, 2018 11:33pm

Zardari & the PPP are not used to giving benefits to others, they are more accustomed to grabbing from others. Their past behavior speaks loudest.

Recommend 0
daanish
Nov 28, 2018 11:37pm

PPP is the cancer of Sindh. Look what have they made Sindh, a garbage bin in last 15 years of their illegal rule.

Recommend 0
Bilal Khan
Nov 28, 2018 11:49pm

Where is BHUTTO bilawal so called young leader and his MANIFESTO. Or does the young leader only come out when its elections time?

Recommend 0
M F London
Nov 28, 2018 11:54pm

Finally someone has the guts to raise voice for the pitiable state of Tharis instead of trying to attribute their problem to population growth.

Recommend 0
Haris
Nov 28, 2018 11:55pm

@Adil108 , i belong to Sindh and there is nothing good I can mention here in favor of PPP. But on the contrary this is long list of failures, incompetencies, corruption, mis management, loot and plunders done over the decades by so-called jiyalas.

Recommend 0
WaytoGo
Nov 29, 2018 12:01am

Critics critcs critics..... the ceo should have resigned at his first year in protest why after 8years !!!!!

Recommend 0
Imran
Nov 29, 2018 12:21am

But Bhutto is alive so we should not worry.

Recommend 0
M1 Jamal
Nov 29, 2018 12:22am

Exposing the bad deeds of the powerful mafia is a awesome job.We appreciate your sacrifice and request CJ of Pakistan to take suo moto action on the working of Sindh government for the last 10 years.

Recommend 0
SAK
Nov 29, 2018 12:36am

sounds like he is uttering the truth,

Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 29, 2018 01:04am

If PTI was in government in Sind, this would not be happening. The reason PPP turned blind eye to the plight of Thai’s is because the funds have gone through fake accounts abroad. Nothing left to give. Vote PTI next time.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Imran versus Imran

Imran versus Imran

There is no evidence to prove the government’s claim of having stabilised the financial situation.

Opinion

Power and data

Power and data

Rafia Zakaria
Mass surveillance, particularly that which utilises big data to eliminate all forms of privacy and individual choice...

Editorial

Updated November 28, 2018

Pakistan’s own war

The prime minister’s thinking about and approach to the fight against militancy must evolve.
November 28, 2018

Data on disabled

ACCESS to gainful employment is one of the many challenges that people with disabilities face in a society where...
Yasir Shah’s feat
Updated November 28, 2018

Yasir Shah’s feat

The astute leg-spinner has won yet another Test match for Pakistan.
Updated November 27, 2018

A plan for the economy

As the curtain drops on the first 100 days of the PTI government, the moment of seriousness is upon us.
Updated November 27, 2018

Karachi committee

Instead of working at cross purposes all three tiers of govt must contribute to Karachi’s revival.
November 27, 2018

The price of coal

THE list of victims is never-ending. On May 6, 23 workers were killed when two coal mines collapsed near Quetta. On...