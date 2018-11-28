DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Only 3 overseas Pakistanis register i-votes for by-polls in Lahore's PP-168

Fahad ChaudhryNovember 28, 2018

Email

The first experiment of i-voting had drawn tepid voter response at best. — File
The first experiment of i-voting had drawn tepid voter response at best. — File

A paltry three overseas Pakistanis registered their i-votes for the upcoming by-elections in Lahore's PP-168 constituency — much to the dismay of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and National Database and Registration Authority's (Nadra) officials.

As the deadline for the internet voting (i-voting) registration lapsed, only a trio of the total 4,667 overseas Pakistanis from the PP-168 constituency registered their votes, DawnNewsTV reported.

The PP-168 constituency has voters based in 10 countries and is set to be a part of the second experiment of the facility.

The first experiment of the i-voting service was conducted during the October 14 by-elections, and while the exercise had been conducted smoothly, it had drawn a tepid response from overseas Pakistanis.

Of the 632,000 overseas Pakistanis eligible to vote then, only 7,419 — a little over 1pc — had registered to cast their ballot.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Imran versus Imran

Imran versus Imran

There is no evidence to prove the government’s claim of having stabilised the financial situation.

Opinion

Power and data

Power and data

Rafia Zakaria
Mass surveillance, particularly that which utilises big data to eliminate all forms of privacy and individual choice...

Editorial

Updated November 28, 2018

Pakistan’s own war

The prime minister’s thinking about and approach to the fight against militancy must evolve.
November 28, 2018

Data on disabled

ACCESS to gainful employment is one of the many challenges that people with disabilities face in a society where...
Yasir Shah’s feat
Updated November 28, 2018

Yasir Shah’s feat

The astute leg-spinner has won yet another Test match for Pakistan.
Updated November 27, 2018

A plan for the economy

As the curtain drops on the first 100 days of the PTI government, the moment of seriousness is upon us.
Updated November 27, 2018

Karachi committee

Instead of working at cross purposes all three tiers of govt must contribute to Karachi’s revival.
November 27, 2018

The price of coal

THE list of victims is never-ending. On May 6, 23 workers were killed when two coal mines collapsed near Quetta. On...