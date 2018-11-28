DAWN.COM

Child dead, 20 others injured as gas cylinder explodes in Turbat

Ismail SasoliNovember 28, 2018

Balochistan CM says government will bear the cost of the victims' treatment. — File photo
A school-going child was killed and 20 other people sustained injuries in a fire that followed a gas cylinder explosion at a snack shop in Balochistan's Turbat area on Wednesday, according to provincial Minister for Information Zahoor Buleedi.

The explosion, which occurred at a shop near Turbat Park Hotel, sparked a blaze that engulfed a school van nearby, Commissioner Makran Division Sudal Loni said.

Read: Small, quality gas cylinders to be introduced to avoid blasts

The commissioner said that five of the severely injured children were transferred to Karachi via a special PIA flight. However, one of the injured expired en route, the minister of information later added.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan expressed his concerns at the incident and directed the local administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured, which includes passers-by as well.

The chief minister ordered that those severely injured be transferred to Karachi immediately, and announced that their treatment costs will be borne by the government.

A state of emergency has been imposed in Turbat hospitals after the incident, the commissioner for Makran division said.

Following the explosion, fire brigade staff of the local municipal corporation, and officials of the Pakistan Navy and Frontier Corps had helped bring the ensuing fire under control.

