2 Pakistani startups in first batch of Google's game developer programme

Two Pakistani gaming startups, DreamNode and we.R.play, are among the first batch of Google's Indie Games Accelerator (IGA) programme's graduates, Techjuice reported on Wednesday.

The Pakistani developers are two of 30 startups that participated in the four months-long programme run by Google in Singapore.

Take a look: Gaming industry breaks cultural barriers

Founded in 2010, we.R.Play boasts viral mobile games such as Run Sheeda Run and Lost Twins among its creations.

DreamNode, meanwhile, is an up and coming studio that aims to "create simple yet engaging mobile and tablet gaming apps".

The IGA is a programme that mentors and trains gaming startups from Pakistan, India, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

The programme comprises training workshops and clinics as well as mentoring and networking sessions. According to Google Developers, the IGA provides indie startups expert guidance in three areas: