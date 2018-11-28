DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

2 Pakistani startups in first batch of Google's game developer programme

Dawn.comUpdated November 28, 2018

Email

A file photo shows game developers working at we.R.play.
A file photo shows game developers working at we.R.play.

Two Pakistani gaming startups, DreamNode and we.R.play, are among the first batch of Google's Indie Games Accelerator (IGA) programme's graduates, Techjuice reported on Wednesday.

The Pakistani developers are two of 30 startups that participated in the four months-long programme run by Google in Singapore.

Take a look: Gaming industry breaks cultural barriers

Founded in 2010, we.R.Play boasts viral mobile games such as Run Sheeda Run and Lost Twins among its creations.

DreamNode, meanwhile, is an up and coming studio that aims to "create simple yet engaging mobile and tablet gaming apps".

The IGA is a programme that mentors and trains gaming startups from Pakistan, India, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

The programme comprises training workshops and clinics as well as mentoring and networking sessions. According to Google Developers, the IGA provides indie startups expert guidance in three areas:

  • Game Development: Design best practices, Google Platforms (Android Studio, AR Core, Firebase, Google Cloud, Instant Games), Unity

  • Business Development: Google Play Console, YouTube Gaming, User Acquisition best practices, Monetisation models and more

  • People and Team Culture Development: Hiring the right people, building company culture and leadership development

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Imran versus Imran

Imran versus Imran

There is no evidence to prove the government’s claim of having stabilised the financial situation.

Opinion

Power and data

Power and data

Rafia Zakaria
Mass surveillance, particularly that which utilises big data to eliminate all forms of privacy and individual choice...

Editorial

Updated November 28, 2018

Pakistan’s own war

The prime minister’s thinking about and approach to the fight against militancy must evolve.
November 28, 2018

Data on disabled

ACCESS to gainful employment is one of the many challenges that people with disabilities face in a society where...
Yasir Shah’s feat
Updated November 28, 2018

Yasir Shah’s feat

The astute leg-spinner has won yet another Test match for Pakistan.
Updated November 27, 2018

A plan for the economy

As the curtain drops on the first 100 days of the PTI government, the moment of seriousness is upon us.
Updated November 27, 2018

Karachi committee

Instead of working at cross purposes all three tiers of govt must contribute to Karachi’s revival.
November 27, 2018

The price of coal

THE list of victims is never-ending. On May 6, 23 workers were killed when two coal mines collapsed near Quetta. On...