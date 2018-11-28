2 Pakistani startups in first batch of Google's game developer programme
Two Pakistani gaming startups, DreamNode and we.R.play, are among the first batch of Google's Indie Games Accelerator (IGA) programme's graduates, Techjuice reported on Wednesday.
The Pakistani developers are two of 30 startups that participated in the four months-long programme run by Google in Singapore.
Take a look: Gaming industry breaks cultural barriers
Founded in 2010, we.R.Play boasts viral mobile games such as Run Sheeda Run and Lost Twins among its creations.
DreamNode, meanwhile, is an up and coming studio that aims to "create simple yet engaging mobile and tablet gaming apps".
The IGA is a programme that mentors and trains gaming startups from Pakistan, India, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.
The programme comprises training workshops and clinics as well as mentoring and networking sessions. According to Google Developers, the IGA provides indie startups expert guidance in three areas:
Game Development: Design best practices, Google Platforms (Android Studio, AR Core, Firebase, Google Cloud, Instant Games), Unity
Business Development: Google Play Console, YouTube Gaming, User Acquisition best practices, Monetisation models and more
People and Team Culture Development: Hiring the right people, building company culture and leadership development
Comments (0)