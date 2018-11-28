Bilateral dialogue will not start because of Kartarpur opening: Sushma Swaraj
As Indian delegates attended the Kartarpur corridor groundbreaking ceremony in Narowal on Wednesday, Indian Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj announced that India will not attend the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) conference if it is held in Pakistan.
She brushed off any possibility of improvement in relations between India and and Pakistan, despite the opening of the Kartarpur crossing. "Until and unless Pakistan stops terrorist activities in India, there will be no dialogue and we will not participate in Saarc [conference]," asserted Swaraj.
Owing to India's refusal to attend, Pakistan will not be able to convene the event for the third year now. Participation of all member states is mandatory for the convening of a Saarc summit.
Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had hinted at opening the Kartarpur border on the occasion of Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary next year for Sikh pilgrims when he met cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu during the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Khan in August.
However, while talking to journalists in Indian Hyderabad, Swaraj claimed that India had been "asking for the [opening] of the Kartarpur corridor" for the past 20 years.
"For the first time, Pakistan has responded positively to this," she added.
The proposal for the corridor has been on the table since 1988 — when Pakistan and India agreed in principle to construct a corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in India to Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan — but tense relations between the two countries prevented progress on the plan.
The opening of the Kartarpur crossing will enable Sikh pilgrims to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, located in Kartarpur, Narowal district without a visa. The corridor will connect Dera Baba Nanak in Indian Punjab's Gurdaspur to Kartarpur in Pakistan's Narowal district where the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib — the shrine of revered saint Baba Guru Nanak — is situated.
Comments (19)
Always peddling hate nothing new.!
We know it. No need to repeat.
We know your election year is coming. U will surely take U-Turn on that.
Kartarpur is not opened to start dialogue but for our Sikh brothers and sisters. There was only hope. We know that you agreed with heavy heart.
Good line taken by India
Bilateral dialogue will not start till Modi is in power as he wants to please his hard-line Hindu base. Talking to Pakistan is political suicide for Modi so lets not hold our breath
We have already made our two steps. Your turn now India.
@Rizwan, we have also done our two steps.
So the Kartarpur corridor is indian initiative!!!
I’m loving it. Good one by India.
This is a proof that India simply does not want peace or peaceful relations with Pakistan.
Thanks to Quaid we are not living with these people
Hopefully Pakistani Sikhs will be better treated now
Pakistan needs India. India never needed or will not ever need Pakistan.
Why Pakistanis are dying for India whereas they keep us on their toe
what a hateful nation...
Excellent decision.
Pakistan is irrelevant to SAARC now.
She looks irrelevant.