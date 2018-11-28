DAWN.COM

Bilateral dialogue will not start because of Kartarpur opening: Sushma Swaraj

Dawn.comUpdated November 28, 2018

Sushma Swaraj says India will not attend SAARC if it's held in Pakistan.
As Indian delegates attended the Kartarpur corridor groundbreaking ceremony in Narowal on Wednesday, Indian Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj announced that India will not attend the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) conference if it is held in Pakistan.

She brushed off any possibility of improvement in relations between India and and Pakistan, despite the opening of the Kartarpur crossing. "Until and unless Pakistan stops terrorist activities in India, there will be no dialogue and we will not participate in Saarc [conference]," asserted Swaraj.

Owing to India's refusal to attend, Pakistan will not be able to convene the event for the third year now. Participation of all member states is mandatory for the convening of a Saarc summit.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had hinted at opening the Kartarpur border on the occasion of Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary next year for Sikh pilgrims when he met cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu during the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Khan in August.

However, while talking to journalists in Indian Hyderabad, Swaraj claimed that India had been "asking for the [opening] of the Kartarpur corridor" for the past 20 years.

"For the first time, Pakistan has responded positively to this," she added.

The proposal for the corridor has been on the table since 1988 — when Pakistan and India agreed in principle to construct a corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in India to Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan — but tense relations between the two countries prevented progress on the plan.

The opening of the Kartarpur crossing will enable Sikh pilgrims to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, located in Kartarpur, Narowal district without a visa. The corridor will connect Dera Baba Nanak in Indian Punjab's Gurdaspur to Kartarpur in Pakistan's Narowal district where the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib — the shrine of revered saint Baba Guru Nanak — is situated.

Raja Abbas
Nov 28, 2018 02:11pm

Always peddling hate nothing new.!

Recommend 0
Dil Say Pakistan
Nov 28, 2018 02:12pm

We know it. No need to repeat.

Recommend 0
Hasnain
Nov 28, 2018 02:12pm

We know your election year is coming. U will surely take U-Turn on that.

Recommend 0
Dil Say Pakistan
Nov 28, 2018 02:14pm

Kartarpur is not opened to start dialogue but for our Sikh brothers and sisters. There was only hope. We know that you agreed with heavy heart.

Recommend 0
Pulakeshi
Nov 28, 2018 02:17pm

Good line taken by India

Recommend 0
Salim (Dubai)
Nov 28, 2018 02:18pm

Bilateral dialogue will not start till Modi is in power as he wants to please his hard-line Hindu base. Talking to Pakistan is political suicide for Modi so lets not hold our breath

Recommend 0
Rizwan
Nov 28, 2018 02:22pm

We have already made our two steps. Your turn now India.

Recommend 0
Jacky
Nov 28, 2018 02:24pm

@Rizwan, we have also done our two steps.

Recommend 0
Haryanavi_chora
Nov 28, 2018 02:25pm

So the Kartarpur corridor is indian initiative!!!

Recommend 0
Sameer Shinde
Nov 28, 2018 02:35pm

I’m loving it. Good one by India.

Recommend 0
Steve
Nov 28, 2018 02:39pm

This is a proof that India simply does not want peace or peaceful relations with Pakistan.

Recommend 0
mohsan riaz
Nov 28, 2018 02:40pm

Thanks to Quaid we are not living with these people

Recommend 0
Asif
Nov 28, 2018 02:40pm

Hopefully Pakistani Sikhs will be better treated now

Recommend 0
Rajesh
Nov 28, 2018 02:41pm

Pakistan needs India. India never needed or will not ever need Pakistan.

Recommend 0
TN
Nov 28, 2018 02:41pm

Why Pakistanis are dying for India whereas they keep us on their toe

Recommend 0
prado
Nov 28, 2018 02:42pm

what a hateful nation...

Recommend 0
UM
Nov 28, 2018 02:42pm

Excellent decision.

Recommend 0
Aurora
Nov 28, 2018 02:47pm

Pakistan is irrelevant to SAARC now.

Recommend 0
Fahad Hussain
Nov 28, 2018 03:03pm

She looks irrelevant.

Recommend 0

