DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Justice Athar Minallah sworn in as Chief Justice of the IHC

Dawn.comNovember 28, 2018

Email

President Arif Alvi administers oath to the new chief justice of the Islamabad High Court, Justice Athar Minallah. — DawnNewsTV
President Arif Alvi administers oath to the new chief justice of the Islamabad High Court, Justice Athar Minallah. — DawnNewsTV

Justice Athar Minallah was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The oath was administered by President Dr Arif Alvi at a ceremony at the Aiwan-i-Sadr in Islamabad, attended by federal ministers, parliamentarians and judges of the IHC.

Justice Minallah will be the third chief justice of the IHC since it was established in January 2011.

The incumbent chief justice Mohammad Anwar Khan Kasi retired on Nov 27 after attaining the age of superannuation, and Justice Minallah was earlier notified by the Ministry of Law and Justice as the next IHC chief justice.

The notification issued on in Nov 14 had said: "In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 193 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Athar Minallah, Judge, Islamabad High Court of the said Court with effect from the date he takes oath of his office."

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Nov 1 unanimously recommended Justice Minallah as the next IHC chief justice.

On Nov 8, the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment endorsed the recommendations and forwarded the matter to the president through the prime minister for the appointment of Justice Minallah as IHC CJ.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Nisar Ahmad
Nov 28, 2018 12:11pm

Good induction

Recommend 0
Zameh
Nov 28, 2018 01:18pm

It was the right of Justice Siddiqui.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Imran versus Imran

Imran versus Imran

There is no evidence to prove the government’s claim of having stabilised the financial situation.

Opinion

Power and data

Power and data

Rafia Zakaria
Mass surveillance, particularly that which utilises big data to eliminate all forms of privacy and individual choice...

Editorial

Updated November 28, 2018

Pakistan’s own war

The prime minister’s thinking about and approach to the fight against militancy must evolve.
November 28, 2018

Data on disabled

ACCESS to gainful employment is one of the many challenges that people with disabilities face in a society where...
Yasir Shah’s feat
Updated November 28, 2018

Yasir Shah’s feat

The astute leg-spinner has won yet another Test match for Pakistan.
Updated November 27, 2018

A plan for the economy

As the curtain drops on the first 100 days of the PTI government, the moment of seriousness is upon us.
Updated November 27, 2018

Karachi committee

Instead of working at cross purposes all three tiers of govt must contribute to Karachi’s revival.
November 27, 2018

The price of coal

THE list of victims is never-ending. On May 6, 23 workers were killed when two coal mines collapsed near Quetta. On...