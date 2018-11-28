Lahore accountability court extends Shahbaz's physical remand till Dec 6

An accountability court in Lahore on Wednesday extended Shahbaz Sharif's physical remand in the Aashiana Housing case till December 6 on National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) request.

NAB had asked the court for a 15-day extension in the PML-N chief's physical remand.

Shahbaz was present in court today when Justice Saeed Najam, who was hearing the case, asked NAB how long the PML-N chairman has been in custody.

Waris Ali Janjua, special prosecutor for NAB, told the court that Shahbaz has been in custody for 54 days.

"He was given a questionnaire regarding the case on November 19. Shahbaz submitted his written reply in the case yesterday," Janjua said.

He added: "However, in reply to three or four questions, Shahbaz has said that he does not remember the correct details and will have to check [some documents] to answer them."

Shahbaz's lawyer argued that investigation into the case had been going on since January this year, and that the PML-N president had been in NAB custody for 54 days now.

"NAB is looking to extend Shahbaz's remand illegally and without cause," the lawyer argued in court while adding that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBR) has already taken all of the information regarding the PML-N chairman's tax details.

"In 2011 Shahbaz gave his son Hamza a gift of Rs80 million, the details of that were not mentioned in his tax returns," Janjua said.

"This occurred two years prior [to the scope of the investigation], why is it being linked to the Aashiana investigation," Shahbaz's lawyer responded.

"From what [point in] time is NAB investigating the case," the judge asked after hearing this exchange.

"NAB is investigating the mater from December 2012," Janjua said.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court reserved its verdict on the matter, later announcing that Shahbaz will remain in NAB custody for another week.

During the hearing the NAB prosecutor also mentioned that they would get Shahbaz's medical checkup done from Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

"I should be treated at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) as they know all of my [medical] history," Shahbaz told the court.

It is pertinent to mention here that after a series of medical examinations ordered by the court, it has come to light that Shahbaz is suffering from a kidney infection, has lymph node in his chest and there are chances of the recurrence of cancer.

While earlier medical reports had deemed Shahbaz fit for NAB's custody, the column mentioning the fitness for detention has been left blank in the the latest medical certificate issued on Tuesday.