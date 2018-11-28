PM Khan lays foundation stone for long-awaited Kartarpur corridor

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday performed the groundbreaking of the long-awaited corridor connecting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur area of Narowal district to Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Gurdaspur district today.

A large number of Sikh yatris ─ both local and Indian ─ along with Indian Minister for Food Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Minister for Housing Hardeep S. Puri, and Indian journalists and foreign diplomats are attending the ceremony.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, and Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi are also in attendance.

The event began with the airing of a film about the pilgrimage of members of the Sikh community to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

The Pakistan government will open the four-kilometre-long visa-free corridor on Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary next year.

The project will be completed keeping in view the needs of the Sikh community.

Noorul Haq Qadri addressed the ceremony first, beginning his speech by greeting the premier, the COAS, the Indian delegation and all those attending.

"Today we are at an important point in history," Qadri said. "This is where he left the world. I am referring to Baba Guru Nanak," he said.

"The Kartarpur gurdwara will be made into a state-of-the-art gurdwara," he said.

"Next year in November, a year from now, on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the Pakistani government and the country are preparing to celebrate in a grand manner," he announced.

Punjab Minister of Local Government, Tourism, Cultural Affairs, and Museums Navjot Singh Sidhu addresses the Kartarpur corridor groundbreaking ceremony. ─ DawnNewsTV

Former cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu took the stage amid loud applause and cheering.

"India's Constitution says there will be no discrimination on the basis of caste or creed. Baba Guru Nanak said this 549 years ago," Sidhu said.

He said there had been enough bad blood and that the corridor would be a major opportunity to open the doors of the hearts of the people.

Sidhu said that if the borders between both countries opened, it would be possible to transport goods to different parts of Pakistan and even others countries.

"This is my hope, this is my dream ... While there is blood in my veins, I will continue to thank both governments," he said.

Indian Minister for Food Harsimrat Kaur Badal also addressed attendees with an emotional speech.

Guru Nanak spent his last years on the other side of the border, just four kilometres away, she said, adding that at times the chanting of devotees can be heard on the Indian side of the border.

"We have been so close, but so far for 70 years," she said. "Scores of Sikhs are on this journey for the first time today."

"I have no friends, no relatives here [in Pakistan]. I never thought I would be here," she said.

"When we laid the foundation stone [for the corridor] in Indian Punjab, I saw the corridor becoming a reality there and now I am seeing it here."

"Today this corridor will bring everyone together ... It will bring joy and peace to both countries. I beseech you ... to issue postage stamps or coins to commemorate Guru Nanak," she said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi welcomed Sikh brothers and sisters attending the ceremony.

"The light that Guru Nanak brought with him remains today ... We are here at this historic area where Baba Guru Nanak spent his last 18 years in worship."

"Today we are laying a foundation stone for the Kartarpur corridor and fulfilling the wishes of our Sikh community," he said.

The foreign minister recalled Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's Aug 11, 1947 speech, quoting him as saying: "You are free; you are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or to any other place or worship in this State of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion or caste or creed that has nothing to do with the business of the State."

"The whole world has welcomed the decision to open the Kartarpur corridor on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak," he said, adding that although deliberations on the matter were ongoing for a while, it was delayed due to ups and downs in Pak-India ties.

"We need more steps like this for peace in the South Asian region," he said.

Indian ministers arrive for ceremony

Indian Minister for Food Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Housing Minister Hardeep S. Puri at the Wagah Border in Lahore. ─ Photo courtesy PTV News Twitter

An Indian delegation — comprising Minister for Food Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Minister for Housing Hardeep S. Puri — was received by officials of the Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) at the Wagah border on Wednesday.

Map shows how the possibility of a corridor would allow Sikh devotees to visit the gurdwara in Kartarpur, Pakistan.

Badal said that participating in the ceremony was an "emotional moment" for her, while Puri described the visit as "the most momentous journey" in his life.

Former Indian cricket star Navjot Singh Sidhu arrives in Pakistan through the Wagah border on Tuesday. — INP/File

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, who arrived on Tuesday said, "Today marks a pilgrimage away from the hate and greed of politics, and towards a relationship built upon the dreams, aspirations and spiritual quest of the common people."

While addressing a press conference at the Lahore Press Club yesterday, Sidhu had expressed hope that the corridor would bring peace and prosperity for citizens of both countries and prove to be "a foundation stone for brotherhood".

'Event to open opportunities for Pakistan, India'

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal, before leaving for Kartarpur, hailed the groundbreaking as a monumental event "which will open many opportunities for both Pakistan and India", Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking to journalists, Dr Faisal described the initiative taken by Prime Minister Khan as a step towards the inclusion of minorities, and expressed hope that the corridor would prove to be helpful in facilitating Sikh pilgrims to visit their holy sites in Pakistan.

Responding to a question, the FO spokesperson said that the construction of the corridor would be completed before the next birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in November 2019.

"Pakistan is committed to taking every step to bridge the gaps between Islamabad and New Dehli," he asserted.

"The Sikh community will be greeted here amid sentiments of love and will return with a positive image of Pakistan and its people," he said.

Pakistan invites Indian officials for event

The Pakistan government had invited three Indian politicians ─ Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Sidhu ─ to the event, along with 17 journalists and editors from across the border.

Swaraj and Singh both declined to attend the event. *Indian ministers Badal and Puri are attending in place of the Indian foreign minister.

Long-awaited corridor opening

Thousands of Sikh devotees from India visit Pakistan every year to celebrate the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Kartarpur is located in Shakargarh in Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province. Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, had spent more than 18 years of his life there. The Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is located on the banks of the Ravi River, about three-four kilometres from the border in Pakistan.

The proposal for the corridor has been on the table since 1988 — when Pakistan and India agreed in principle to construct a corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in India to Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan — but tense relations between the two countries prevented progress on the plan.

An Indian Sikh devotee offers prayers at Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur, while looking through binoculars towards the Kartarpur Gurdwara. ─ AFP

In the absence of the corridor, Sikh devotees would gather near the border fence and offer prayers with Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in sight, with some of them even using binoculars to better view the temple.

The Pakistan government had in early September proposed to open the Kartarpur border crossing with India for Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib without a visa.

This year — for the 549th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak — the Pakistan embassy in New Delhi issued over 3,500 visas to Sikh pilgrims who wished to attend the celebrations. Instead of visas, the pilgrims will be given special permits to access their shrines.

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had hinted at opening the Kartarpur border on the occasion of Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary next year for Sikh pilgrims when he met cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu during the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Khan in August.

Islamabad announced the date for the groundbreaking ceremony of the corridor only after the Indian Union cabinet recently agreed to avail the offer of the passageway in view of the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of the Sikh faith, Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, next year.

According to the proposal, the Indian government will construct and develop the Kartarpur corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Indian Punjab’s Gurdaspur district to the border, while Pakistan will build the other part of the corridor connecting the border to the Gurdwara in the Kartarpur Sahib area of Narowal.

Indian Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh laid the foundation stone of the Kartarpur corridor in Gurdaspur district earlier this week.