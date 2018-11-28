DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Indian ministers, foreign diplomats arrive for Kartarpur corridor groundbreaking ceremony

Dawn.comUpdated November 28, 2018

Email

Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria greets Indian Minister for Food Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Housing Minister Hardeep S. Puri at the Wagah Border in Lahore on Tuesday. ─ Photo courtesy Naveed Siddiqui
Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria greets Indian Minister for Food Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Housing Minister Hardeep S. Puri at the Wagah Border in Lahore on Tuesday. ─ Photo courtesy Naveed Siddiqui

Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform the groundbreaking of the corridor connecting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur area of Narowal district to Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Gurdaspur district today.

The event will be attended by Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, government officials, Indian ministers, and foreign diplomats.

Map shows how the possibility of a corridor would allow Sikh devotees to visit the gurdwara in Kartarpur, Pakistan.
Map shows how the possibility of a corridor would allow Sikh devotees to visit the gurdwara in Kartarpur, Pakistan.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal, before leaving for Kartarpur, hailed the groundbreaking as a monumental event "which will open many opportunities for both Pakistan and India", Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking to journalists, Dr Faisal described the initiative taken by Prime Minister Khan as a step towards the inclusion of minorities, and expressed hope that the corridor would prove to be helpful in facilitating Sikh pilgrims to visit their holy sites in Pakistan.

Responding to a question, the FO spokesperson said that the construction of the corridor would be completed before the next birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in November 2019.

"Pakistan is committed to taking every step to bridge the gaps between Islamabad and New Dehli," he asserted.

"The Sikh community will be greeted here amid sentiments of love and will return with a positive image of Pakistan and its people," he said.

The Pakistan government had invited three Indian politicians, including Congress leader and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, and 17 journalists and editors from across the border for the event.

Former Indian cricket star Navjot Singh Sidhu arrives in Pakistan through the Wagah border on Tuesday. — INP/File
Former Indian cricket star Navjot Singh Sidhu arrives in Pakistan through the Wagah border on Tuesday. — INP/File

While Indian Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and Indian Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh declined to attend the groundbreaking with thanks, former Indian cricketer Sidhu accepted the invitation.

The Indian delegation — comprising minister for food Harsimrat Kaur Badal, minister for housing Hardeep S. Puri and Sidhu — were received by officials of the Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) at the Wagah border on Tuesday. Some journalists from India also reached Lahore through the border.

“The corridor will bring peace and prosperity for the people of both countries and it will also prove to be a foundation stone of brotherhood,” Sidhu said while addressing a press conference at the Lahore Press Club.

Read: India agrees to opening of Kartarpur border

On Monday, Indian Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh laid the foundation stone of the Kartarpur corridor in Gurdaspur district.

The Pakistan government will open the four-kilometre-long corridor on the Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary.

Thousands of Sikh devotees from India visit Pakistan every year to celebrate the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. This year — for the 549th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak — the Pakistan embassy in New Delhi issued over 3,500 visas to Sikh pilgrims who wished to attend the celebrations.

Long-awaited corridor opening

Kartarpur is located in Shakargarh in Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province. Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, had spent more than 18 years of his life there. The Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is located on the banks of the Ravi River, about three-four kilometres from the border in Pakistan.

The proposal for the corridor has been on the table since 1988 — when Pakistan and India agreed in principle to construct a corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in India to Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan — but tense relations between the two countries prevented progress on the plan.

An Indian Sikh devotee offers prayers at Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur, while looking through binoculars towards the Kartarpur Gurdwara. ─ AFP
An Indian Sikh devotee offers prayers at Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur, while looking through binoculars towards the Kartarpur Gurdwara. ─ AFP

In the absence of the corridor, Sikh devotees would gather near the border fence and offer prayers with Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in sight, with some of them even using binoculars to better view the temple.

The Pakistan government had in early September proposed to open the Kartarpur border crossing with India for Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib without visa.

Instead of visas, the pilgrims will be given special permits to access their shrines.

Earlier, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had hinted at opening the Kartarpur border on the occasion of Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary next year for Sikh pilgrims when he met cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu during the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Khan.

Islamabad announced the date for the groundbreaking ceremony of the corridor only after the Indian Union cabinet recently agreed to avail the offer of the passageway in view of the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of the Sikh faith, Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, next year.

According to the proposal, the Indian government will construct and develop the Kartarpur corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Indian Punjab’s Gurdaspur district to the border, while Pakistan will build the other part of the corridor connecting the border to the Gurdwara in the Kartarpur Sahib area of Narowal.

PAK INDIA TIES

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (15)

1000 characters
Wajih
Nov 28, 2018 11:34am

Love him or hate him, he is catapulting the country forward!

Recommend 0
on FLIP SIDE
Nov 28, 2018 11:35am

Peace and love will win all!

Recommend 0
DK PAMNANI
Nov 28, 2018 11:40am

Opening of Corridor by both the countries are welcome step. Our Only doubt is about some mis-happenings (bad activities from across the border) during visit of Sikhs/hindu devotees to Kartarpur sahib.

Recommend 0
manjeet
Nov 28, 2018 11:52am

How is COAS concerned about political decisions?

Recommend 0
Awan
Nov 28, 2018 12:00pm

@manjeet, He is the one who has decided actually to open this border.

Recommend 0
Aniket
Nov 28, 2018 12:00pm

Thank you PM Khan. You will win a number of hearts for this move of yours.

Recommend 0
Tiger Singh
Nov 28, 2018 12:03pm

Pakistanis and Sikhs are lucky to have IK as Pakistan's current PM. We must be vigilant against those who want Sikhs to move away from Pakistan.

Recommend 0
hamid shafiq
Nov 28, 2018 12:24pm

@manjeet, Do you have any issue?

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Nov 28, 2018 12:25pm

Great decision by PM Modi.

Recommend 0
Sanity
Nov 28, 2018 01:00pm

@desi dimag, or diseased dimagh!

It the PM KHAN and not Modi wwho is a hero of this Kartar Pur function.

Recommend 0
shehzad7
Nov 28, 2018 01:17pm

Thanks to Sidhu, Imran Khan, Gen.Bajwa.

Recommend 0
Jo
Nov 28, 2018 01:23pm

Welcome honoured guests!

We wish you a happy time and lasting memories.

Recommend 0
hem.pant
Nov 28, 2018 01:23pm

A good decision.Hope relation between India and Pakistan improves

Recommend 0
ClearThinker
Nov 28, 2018 01:28pm

Guru Nanak is revered by both Hindus and Sikhs in India. Why open this corridor for Sikhs only. Why not for Hindus also?

Recommend 0
AD
Nov 28, 2018 01:29pm

Better than CPEC.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Imran versus Imran

Imran versus Imran

There is no evidence to prove the government’s claim of having stabilised the financial situation.

Opinion

Power and data

Power and data

Rafia Zakaria
Mass surveillance, particularly that which utilises big data to eliminate all forms of privacy and individual choice...

Editorial

Updated November 28, 2018

Pakistan’s own war

The prime minister’s thinking about and approach to the fight against militancy must evolve.
November 28, 2018

Data on disabled

ACCESS to gainful employment is one of the many challenges that people with disabilities face in a society where...
Yasir Shah’s feat
Updated November 28, 2018

Yasir Shah’s feat

The astute leg-spinner has won yet another Test match for Pakistan.
Updated November 27, 2018

A plan for the economy

As the curtain drops on the first 100 days of the PTI government, the moment of seriousness is upon us.
Updated November 27, 2018

Karachi committee

Instead of working at cross purposes all three tiers of govt must contribute to Karachi’s revival.
November 27, 2018

The price of coal

THE list of victims is never-ending. On May 6, 23 workers were killed when two coal mines collapsed near Quetta. On...