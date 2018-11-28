Medical reports say Shahbaz has serious health issues

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif is suffering from a kidney infection, has lymph node in his chest and there are chances of the recurrence of cancer, his medical reports say.

The CT (computed tomography) scan report of Mr Sharif shows a number of problems and his medical fitness certificate suggests adding more doctors, including an oncologist and an urologist, to the medical board taking care of his health.

Interestingly, in a previous certificate issued by the medical board, Mr Sharif had been declared fit for the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) custody.

In the latest medical certificate which was issued on Tuesday, the column mentioning the fitness for NAB’s detention has been left blank.

The reports and the medical certificate, copies of which are available with Dawn, were signed by consultant physician Dr Asif Irfan, cardiologist Dr Hamid Iqbal, surgeon Dr Naveed Ullah and senior medical officer Dr Imtiaz Ahmed.

According to the reports, Mr Sharif should be kept at a well-ventilated place to avoid chances of the recurrence of cancer.

One of the three health experts — from whom Dawn sought comments on Mr Sharif’s medical reports — said on condition of anonymity that years go he was treated for appendicular adenocarcinoma (a cancerous tumour) and in the report it had been stated that the joint was still visible, as part of the intestine was removed, and there were chances of recurrence of the disease.

“It is also mentioned that there is eight-millimetre lymph node in the right lung,” he said, adding that the report stated that there was a 5.9-millimetre-thick layer of fats in the left kidney. “The kidney is functioning, but there is an infection in it.”

Another expert said that as there were chances of the recurrence of cancer, it had been suggested to engage an oncologist.

“It has also been mentioned that the patient needs to be kept in a well-ventilated room as absence of light and less air can cause development of cancer,” he said.

It is worth mentioning that Mr Sharif has already alleged that was kept in a room where he could not judge whether it was day or night.

Another specialist said that though there were some changes in different organ systems, such reports needed to be compared with the old ones to know how much difference had occurred during a certain period of time.

“I am aware that Mr Sharif had suffered from carcinoid syndrome of intestine and that he was treated abroad. The patient should provide his old reports because he has gone abroad for medical check-ups a number of times. An ideal opinion can be given after comparing old reports with the new ones,” he said.

Talking to Dawn, Executive Director of Polyclinic Dr Shahid Hanif said that Mr Sharif needed further treatment as reports were not satisfactory.

Mr Sharif, who is also president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, has been under NAB’s custody over corruption charges in the Ashiyana housing scandal since Oct 5.

After conclusion of the last National Assembly session on Nov 23, it was decided to keep Mr Sharif at his residence in the Ministers’ Enclave in Islamabad which has been declared as sub-jail because he required further medical tests. But he was shifted to Lahore on Tuesday.

