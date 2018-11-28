Interior ministry to unveil a new version of National Action Plan

ISLAMABAD: The Minis­try of Inte­rior plans to unveil a new version of the National Action Plan (NAP) and restructure the National Counter Terrorism Authori­ty (Nacta) to effectively tackle internal threats to security, Dawn has learnt.

According to a document outlining the ministry’s performance during 100 days of the PTI government and its future plans, the NAP-2 is aimed at bridging the gaps in the first version rolled out in January 2015 — days after a deadly attack on the Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar sent shockwaves across the nation.

The NAP comprised policy initiatives aimed at wiping out terrorist outfits across the country, integrating security efforts of the federal and provincial governments by engaging all the stakeholders, dismantling terrorist networks and ensuring deterrence by utilising available capabilities and resources of security organisations to overcome internal threats to state security.

The upcoming version of the NAP is a brainchild of Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi.

According to the document, the interior ministry plans to create a cyber security organisation to effectively counter the growing threat of cybercrimes.

It envisages restructuring Nacta to make it more functional, building capacity of civil armed forces, upgrading the safe city project and taking steps to curb currency smuggling from airports and borders.

The ministry is also set to introduce an online passport application facility for overseas Pakistanis and launch e-passports and evening executive passport offices in major cities.

The document revealed that the passport application software had been changed and would prioritise applications of senior citizens (65 years or more) from Tuesday (Nov 27).

It said that prisoner ex­change treaties with the United Kingdom, Saudi Ara­bia and China were also on the cards. The document mentioned banning 18 international non-governmental organisations — under the initiative of online registration system introduced by the previous government.

About action against illegal money transfers, it said an amount of Rs73 million had been recovered and 55 accused arrested. It said that 37 cases had been registered out of which 26 were under investigation and eight under trial.

It said that out of the 12 suspicious transaction reports (STRs) received, three cases were under trial and 26 cases under the Anti-money Laundering Act 2010 had been registered — all of which were under investigation — and 34 arrests were made.

The 100-day agenda delivery expectation from the ministry included assessment of need for a national security organisation, assess­ment of NAP implementation and supply of clean drinking water to the Islamabad Capital Territory.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2018