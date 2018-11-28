DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Interior ministry to unveil a new version of NAP

Iftikhar A. KhanUpdated November 28, 2018

Email

The upcoming version of the NAP is a brainchild of Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi. — AFP/File
The upcoming version of the NAP is a brainchild of Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Minis­try of Inte­rior plans to unveil a new version of the National Action Plan (NAP) and restructure the National Counter Terrorism Authori­ty (Nacta) to effectively tackle internal threats to security, Dawn has learnt.

According to a document outlining the ministry’s performance during 100 days of the PTI government and its future plans, the NAP-2 is aimed at bridging the gaps in the first version rolled out in January 2015 — days after a deadly attack on the Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar sent shockwaves across the nation.

The NAP comprised policy initiatives aimed at wiping out terrorist outfits across the country, integrating security efforts of the federal and provincial governments by engaging all the stakeholders, dismantling terrorist networks and ensuring deterrence by utilising available capabilities and resources of security organisations to overcome internal threats to state security.

The upcoming version of the NAP is a brainchild of Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi.

According to the document, the interior ministry plans to create a cyber security organisation to effectively counter the growing threat of cybercrimes.

It envisages restructuring Nacta to make it more functional, building capacity of civil armed forces, upgrading the safe city project and taking steps to curb currency smuggling from airports and borders.

The ministry is also set to introduce an online passport application facility for overseas Pakistanis and launch e-passports and evening executive passport offices in major cities.

The document revealed that the passport application software had been changed and would prioritise applications of senior citizens (65 years or more) from Tuesday (Nov 27).

It said that prisoner ex­change treaties with the United Kingdom, Saudi Ara­bia and China were also on the cards. The document mentioned banning 18 international non-governmental organisations — under the initiative of online registration system introduced by the previous government.

About action against illegal money transfers, it said an amount of Rs73 million had been recovered and 55 accused arrested. It said that 37 cases had been registered out of which 26 were under investigation and eight under trial.

It said that out of the 12 suspicious transaction reports (STRs) received, three cases were under trial and 26 cases under the Anti-money Laundering Act 2010 had been registered — all of which were under investigation — and 34 arrests were made.

The 100-day agenda delivery expectation from the ministry included assessment of need for a national security organisation, assess­ment of NAP implementation and supply of clean drinking water to the Islamabad Capital Territory.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

1000 characters
Saood
Nov 28, 2018 08:50am

How many more lies before you can actually start to work.should we start to sell kidneys again as prices have sky rocketed same like the days of ppp

Recommend 0
Anti_Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 28, 2018 08:54am

We do not need a plan which is a brainchild of an individual. In past, we have seen that such type of plans dies early as there is no ownership of masses.

Recommend 0
Viq saad
Nov 28, 2018 09:47am

I think some headway was made in recovery of laundered money.

Recommend 0
Alyaa Khan
Nov 28, 2018 10:12am

Excellent job, we need NAP to counter internal and external threats.

Recommend 0
BhaRAT
Nov 28, 2018 10:13am

@Saood, As If rivers of milk and honey were pouring under PMLN

Recommend 0
Alyaa Khan
Nov 28, 2018 10:13am

Old NAP was burred by the corrupt mafia and economic terrorist

Recommend 0
Aslam Yaqoob
Nov 28, 2018 10:20am

No doubt deeds are more important but planning is the basis for your action. Improvements are always desirable. Is it not wise to prepare ourselves for the worst by planning and implementing beforehand.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Imran versus Imran

Imran versus Imran

There is no evidence to prove the government’s claim of having stabilised the financial situation.

Opinion

Power and data

Power and data

Rafia Zakaria
Mass surveillance, particularly that which utilises big data to eliminate all forms of privacy and individual choice...

Editorial

Updated November 28, 2018

Pakistan’s own war

The prime minister’s thinking about and approach to the fight against militancy must evolve.
November 28, 2018

Data on disabled

ACCESS to gainful employment is one of the many challenges that people with disabilities face in a society where...
November 28, 2018

Yasir Shah’s feat

YASIR SHAH has done it again. The astute leg-spinner has won yet another Test match for Pakistan. However, this time...
Updated November 27, 2018

A plan for the economy

As the curtain drops on the first 100 days of the PTI government, the moment of seriousness is upon us.
Updated November 27, 2018

Karachi committee

Instead of working at cross purposes all three tiers of govt must contribute to Karachi’s revival.
November 27, 2018

The price of coal

THE list of victims is never-ending. On May 6, 23 workers were killed when two coal mines collapsed near Quetta. On...