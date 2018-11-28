DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Bilawal included in probe into fake accounts case: spokesman

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated November 28, 2018

Email

The PPP chairman has received a questionnaire, has to respond to it by November 29. — AFP/File
The PPP chairman has received a questionnaire, has to respond to it by November 29. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted to probe into alleged money laundering committed by senior Pakistan Peoples Party leaders through fake bank accounts has included the party’s chairman, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, in its investigation.

According to Mr Bhutto-Zardari’s spokesman Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the JIT has sent the PPP chairman a questionnaire containing queries about his bank accounts.

“Mr Bhutto-Zardari has received a questionnaire and he has to respond by Nov 29,” Mr Khokhar told Dawn when contacted.

He, however, rejected media reports that the PPP chairman had been summoned by the JIT and said he had only been asked to respond to the queries in the questionnaire.

Mr Khokhar said that former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur would appear before the JIT on Wednesday (today) in Karachi.

The JIT was formed on the orders of the Supreme Court last month to probe alleged laundering of billions of rupees through fake bank accounts in connivance with bankers and others to allegedly benefit several people, including Mr Zardari and Ms Talpur.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had been investigating a 2015 case regarding fake accounts and fictitious transactions conducted through 29 ‘benami’ accounts in the Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and United Bank Limited.

Seven individuals, including Mr Zardari, were said to be involved in using the fake accounts for suspicious transactions that were said to amount to Rs35 billion. The accounts were allegedly used to channel funds received through kickbacks.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar while ordering the formation of the JIT had said the investigations could be carried out in Sindh, but the FIA director general was of the opinion that it should take place in Islamabad due to the nature of the case.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
AW
Nov 28, 2018 09:36am

Bilawal is the main benefactor of his father’s alleged Corruption, so needs to be a part of the accountability process.

Recommend 0
Asifnaqvi
Nov 28, 2018 09:49am

This is sheer political victimization. It was ok to question Zardari and Faryal, but Bilawal has just arrived at the political scene. He has never been in power.This will certainly create doubts over the objetives of accountability. People will start to think," Am i missing something? "

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Imran versus Imran

Imran versus Imran

There is no evidence to prove the government’s claim of having stabilised the financial situation.

Opinion

Power and data

Power and data

Rafia Zakaria
Mass surveillance, particularly that which utilises big data to eliminate all forms of privacy and individual choice...

Editorial

Updated November 28, 2018

Pakistan’s own war

The prime minister’s thinking about and approach to the fight against militancy must evolve.
November 28, 2018

Data on disabled

ACCESS to gainful employment is one of the many challenges that people with disabilities face in a society where...
November 28, 2018

Yasir Shah’s feat

YASIR SHAH has done it again. The astute leg-spinner has won yet another Test match for Pakistan. However, this time...
Updated November 27, 2018

A plan for the economy

As the curtain drops on the first 100 days of the PTI government, the moment of seriousness is upon us.
Updated November 27, 2018

Karachi committee

Instead of working at cross purposes all three tiers of govt must contribute to Karachi’s revival.
November 27, 2018

The price of coal

THE list of victims is never-ending. On May 6, 23 workers were killed when two coal mines collapsed near Quetta. On...