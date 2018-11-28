Alvi visits homes of ASI, constable martyred in Chinese Consulate attack in Karachi

KARACHI: President Arif Alvi on Tuesday visited the homes of slain police officer Ashraf Dawood and constable Mohammad Amir, who were martyred during last week’s attack on the Chinese consulate general.

A statement said that the president offered his condolence to the bereaved families.

He paid tribute to the slain policemen for their “supreme sacrifices” while defending the lives of the Chinese consulate staff. He said that the nation was proud of them.

“We salute our heroes who sacrifice their lives so that we can live in peace,” he said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Dawood, 48, lived in Lyari. He joined the Sindh police in 1990.

Mohammad Amir lived in Neelam Colony, opposite the shrine of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi, in Clifton.

Dawood and Constable Mohammed Amir were killed while fighting three armed men who stormed the Chinese consulate general in Clifton on Friday. The attack was foiled and all three militants were killed.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2018