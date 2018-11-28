DAWN.COM

‘Last surviving’ Hur fighter dies at the age of 120

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated November 28, 2018

SANGHAR: Mevo Faqir Kariro, said to be the last surviving fighter of the Hur Movement, breathed his last at the age of 120 years in Ramzan Kariro village, some 30 kilometres from here on Tuesday.

Kariro had played a key role in the Kheenwari attack by the Hur force in February 1942 against British forces.

The attack had led to the killing of police nazim Mir Ghulam Rasool Shah, who was believed to have been actively involved in the suppression of the Hur Movement.

Kariro used to share the episode with other people recalling that he played a leading role in the attack carried out by 40 Hur Mujahideen. “We stormed the fort where the police nazim, Mir Ghulam Rasool Shah, had encamped himself and a police force,” according to the late Kariro.

Kariro’s brother, Umer Kariro, was among the six Hurs who had laid down their lives in the clash. All six bodies were buried in a single grave, the late Kariro used to recall.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2018

Hope.
Nov 28, 2018 11:26am

Rest in Peace.

