4 KDA officials injured, vehicles set ablaze as anti-encroachment drive turns violent in Karachi
A team of Karachi Development Authority's (KDA) anti-encroachment cell was shot at and pelted with stones, allegedly by land grabbers, in Korangi area on Tuesday, according to the authority's spokesperson.
"Unknown miscreants" also set fire to 3-4 motorcycles at a workshop, an estate agency and a scrap car during the violence, police said.
The team was conducting an operation in the Mehran Town area of Korangi when they faced severe resistance, the KDA spokesperson said.
The development authority's representative claimed that three employees of KDA's Estate and Enforcement department were injured as enraged protesters attacked them. A KDA photographer also sustained injuries.
The encroachment operation was stopped following the violence, police said.
The injured have been shifted to a hospital for treatment, while KDA officials are in the process of getting a first information report (FIR) registered against the attackers.
A statement issued in the evening quoted Korangi Industrial Area (KIA) police as saying that the KDA officials were injured during the pelting of stones.
Seven people involved in the violence, including those who allegedly opened fire on police, were arrested during an operation started by law enforcement agencies in the area. A 9mm pistol was also seized.
Taking notice of the episode, Inspector General of Police Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam directed the DIG East to submit a report after conducting an inquiry and provide details of actions taken by the police.
He instructed the SSP Korangi to ensure the implementation of law while following the prescribed rules and regulations.
The KDA, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and other civic bodies, backed by law enforcers, are currently carrying out anti-encroachment operations throughout the metropolis on the orders of the Supreme Court.
On November 11, the authorities had demolished more than 1,000 shops in four markets in the surroundings of the iconic Empress Market, while a 'grand operation' along both tracks of the Karachi Circular Railway was to be launched on Monday.
They should accompanied by Ranger to control such incidents.
Don't let land grabbers and mafia get away for occupying free land and causing road congestions!
Shameful act by land mafia
Excellent. No violation of law should be allowed in any field and at any level. The supremacy of law should prevail.
good
They should have policemen or rangers with them at all times. These land grabbers are dangerous men willing to do anything to defend their illegal occupation
Great job . Clear the city of these illegal occupation.
What about the rich? When do we remove their encroachments???
Enough is enough. LEA's should deal with lawbreakers with iron hand. Structures made on illegally occupied land must be demolished. If it will not be done on the orders of Supreme Court this time, it can't be done in future as well.
I am more worried that once the process of demolition of illegally occupied structures is completed which department will ensure to make sure that people who vacate premises will not come back and again construct shops and houses on the vacated land.
I hope to see empress market like my grand parents use to tell.
Land mafia must be eliminated at any cost, the government will achieve its goal of bringing corruption in control.
There is no doubt that no one should be above the law but the question is will the same operation cleanup be done in areas like Katti Pahari, Pak Colony, Sheereen Jinnah Colony, Pehelwan Goth, Memon Goth, Sorabh Goth, Kimari, Defence, Clifton, Bath Island etc.? Or will it be on the lines similar to the across the board operation going on in Urban Sindh for the last few years.
Those who ruled during last decades the join in hands to loot are responsible for such a trash of encroachments, and today the innocent dwellers are left to suffer. Political designs seen at the back drop of current gigantic operations carried out by Sindh Govt which itself responsible for every encroachment. At behest of the elite looters Sindh Govt trying to bring people on streets against the Apex Court., to create law and order situation and thenafter find some NRO to save their skin. But that not going to happen.
The matter is this that chief justice also have to order for arrest of those kids and kmc officials who gave cover to all encroachments. Even the big shots are involved in it.
Always police should accompany for this kind of action. Governments cannot run if small groups like this Or TLP interfere in routine operations. People who injured employees must be dealt with stern actions.
Was no security provided to anti-encroachment staff while they were doing their job?
Get hard with them, rule of law is a must for one welfare state...
Sorry the writ of law must be held and land mafia defeated for once and all. It is great move by government if successful it should help to deter all sort of law breakers in other areas. Civil society should also help and support.